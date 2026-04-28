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WKN: 877243 | ISIN: US1263891053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.04.26 | 21:59
9,970 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CSP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CSP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Announces New Partnership with Juniper Landscaping for Vital Managed IT Services

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / CSPi Technology Solutions today announced a new customer engagement with Juniper Landscaping, who has selected CSPi's Vital Managed IT Services to support and enhance its IT operations.

Through this partnership, Juniper Landscaping will leverage CSPi's comprehensive managed services offering to improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and ensure reliable IT performance to support continued growth.

CSPi's Vital Managed IT Services deliver proactive monitoring, cybersecurity protection, cloud support, and end-user services-enabling organizations to reduce complexity and focus on core business initiatives.

"Organizations like Juniper Landscaping are increasingly prioritizing IT as a strategic driver of growth and resilience," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President of Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions. "With Vital Managed IT Services, we provide a proactive and scalable approach that allows our clients to operate more efficiently while minimizing risk. We're proud to partner with Juniper Landscaping and support their continued success."

"Working with CSPI on our IT projects and managed services has been an outstanding experience," said Steven Martinez, Vice President, Information Technology. "Their team consistently delivers high-quality solutions with professionalism and attention to detail. What truly sets them apart is their amazing customer service; they're responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in our success. We couldn't ask for a better partner."

By adopting Vital Managed IT Services, Juniper Landscaping gains access to CSPi's team of experienced engineers and a modern IT framework designed to enhance visibility, performance, and long-term resilience.

This engagement reflects CSPi's continued commitment to helping organizations modernize IT operations with managed services aligned to evolving business needs.

To learn more about CSPi's Vital Managed IT Services, visit here.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a trusted provider of IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and professional technology services. The company helps organizations modernize their environments through secure networking, cloud solutions, and strategic technology consulting. CSPi works closely with leading technology partners to deliver innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and support long-term business growth.

For more information, visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Edward Uzzle
Director of Marketing & Business Development
CSPi Technology Solutions
Email: edward.uzzle@cspi.com
Phone: 800-940-1111

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-technology-solutions-announces-new-partnership-with-juniper-1158638

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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