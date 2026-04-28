

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Navy has commissioned the submarine USS Idaho, bringing cutting-edge war-fighting capability to the nation's undersea forces after a multiyear construction process.



The 26th Virginia-class submarine and the eighth of the advanced Block IV configuration, Idaho was commissioned in a traditional ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



The ceremony marked the culmination of a multiyear construction process and officially brought the USS Idaho into the fleet. It is the fifth Navy vessel named for the Gem State.



Addressing the ceremony, Hung Cao, acting Navy secretary, emphasized the strategic importance of the new submarine.



'We are a maritime nation, bordering on both the Atlantic and the Pacific [Oceans]. Our commerce depends on safe and secure sea lanes of communication,' Cao said. 'President Trump's commission to our military is simple: to achieve peace through strength. The USS Idaho joins the fleet ready to answer the call to action, in any ocean, at any time.'



The ship was christened on March 16, 2024, at the shipyard in Groton.



As the latest submarine to join the fleet, the Idaho brings cutting-edge war-fighting capability to the U.S. undersea forces. Virginia-class submarines feature enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements to meet the Navy's multi-mission requirements.



These submarines are 7,800 tons, 377 feet in length, and have a beam of 34 feet. They are powered by a nuclear reactor plant that will not require refueling during the planned life of the ship, reducing life-cycle costs and increasing operational availability.



The commissioning of the USS Idaho reinforces the Navy's commitment to maritime superiority and national security. For 250 years, American naval power has projected strength across the globe. That mission continues and intensifies with the addition of the nation's most advanced undersea assets.



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