Elektros, Inc., publicly traded on the OTC PINK, ticker symbol ELEK.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced continued strategic progress as it positions itself within the accelerating global demand for lithium and critical minerals.

As global energy costs remain elevated and electrification accelerates, lithium and rare earth minerals are experiencing unprecedented demand driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems.

Within this backdrop, Elektros represents a strategically positioned participant in the lithium mining sector, currently operating at what management believes to be a compelling valuation relative to long-term global demand trends.

Leading global financial and media institutions continue to emphasize lithium's essential role in powering the electric vehicle revolution:

Barron's - highlights lithium as a cornerstone material essential to scaling electric vehicle production worldwide.

The Wall Street Journal - underscores that the transition to electric vehicles is fundamentally dependent on reliable lithium supply chains.

Financial Times - notes that lithium demand is rapidly increasing as EV adoption accelerates globally.

Reuters - reports that lithium-ion batteries remain dominant, driven largely by electric vehicle expansion.

Bloomberg - emphasizes tightening lithium supply amid surging EV demand and global electrification efforts.

Benzinga - points to lithium as a central investment theme tied directly to EV growth.

Le Monde (France) - describes lithium as a strategic resource critical to supporting the global transition to electric mobility.

Neue Zürcher Zeitung (Switzerland) - highlights increasing strain on lithium supply as electric vehicle adoption rises globally.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has emphasized the urgency of expanding lithium production capacity to meet accelerating global demand.

Elektros is actively advancing targeted engagement with U.S.-based lithium refineries, aligning with key participants in the domestic supply chain through a disciplined execution strategy.

The Company anticipates initiating shipments at a rate of one to two containers per month, with a pathway to scale toward five to seven containers monthly as operations expand.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc., stated:

"We are positioning Elektros at the intersection of accelerating demand and constrained supply. Lithium has become foundational to the global energy transition, and our strategy is designed to scale alongside this powerful shift."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Our mission is to supply the growing demand for lithium across the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-narrow-entry-into-a-global-supercycle-as-lithium-demand-intensifies-elektros-stands-po-1161785