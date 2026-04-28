T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense CEO Converts $2.14 Million of Debt into Equity, Reducing Outstanding Debt and Strengthening Balance Sheet

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense technology holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense companies, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Menachem Shalom, has voluntarily converted promissory notes held by him in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.14 million into approximately 4.1 million restricted shares of the Company's common stock.

The conversion eliminates approximately $2.14 million of outstanding debt, reducing near-term repayment obligations and improving the Company's overall capital structure. Mr. Shalom elected to exchange the right to cash repayment for equity in the Company's stock, amounting to 4.1 million restricted shares, further aligning his interests with those of shareholders.

"I chose to convert these notes into equity rather than take repayment because I believe our capital is better deployed strengthening the Company and supporting execution," said Mr. Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. "I believe deeply in the value and potential of T3 Defense. This transaction removes debt from the balance sheet while increasing my ownership, further realigning my interest with shareholders. I expect our progress to be demonstrated through execution, and I have positioned my capital accordingly."

The note conversion follows a period of significant operational momentum for T3 Defense, which continues to execute on its strategy of building a diversified portfolio of defense technology companies spanning critical domains including missile defense, autonomous navigation, electronic warfare, and tactical infrastructure. The transaction is intended to simplify the Company's balance sheet and remove near-term financial obligations, providing greater flexibility to support ongoing operations and execution across its portfolio companies.

The shares issued in connection with the conversion are subject to applicable securities laws and regulations.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), is a holding company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity-and resource-constrained and specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding T3 Defense Inc.'s growth strategy; its ability to expand manufacturing throughput, industrial capacity, and production reliability; anticipated benefits of recent executive appointments; expectations regarding subsidiary coordination and operational scalability; the conversion of backlog into repeatable production output; and the Company's ability to capitalize on structural constraints within the defense industrial base.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to defense program funding and timing; dependence on government contracts and defense OEM relationships; supply chain constraints; manufacturing execution risks; integration of acquired businesses; availability of capital; and general economic and geopolitical conditions. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of additional risk factors.

T3 Defense undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

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