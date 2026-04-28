TSS, Inc. Appoints Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Growth in AI-Driven Infrastructure

Technology Veterans Matt Wallace and David Hull Join TSS Executive Team

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today announced the appointments of Matt Wallace as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and David Hull as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Both executives bring distinguished careers of nearly five decades of combined service and deep expertise in AI infrastructure, cloud-to-edge and enterprise technology markets that are driving unprecedented demand for TSS's services. The company expects each executive will enhance TSS' opportunities to expand its service offerings to existing and new customers.

Matt Wallace, Chief Strategy Officer

Wallace has more than 18 years of experience in corporate strategy, product portfolio management and large-scale business transformation across the technology, travel and financial services sectors. He joins TSS following a distinguished 13-year tenure at Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Market Intelligence, leading strategic planning for Dell's $48 billion PC and Peripherals business. In that role and the senior strategy positions he held before it, Wallace developed deep expertise across enterprise strategic planning, operational strategy creation and business development. He also brings significant large-scale M&A experience, having played a leadership role in the integration office of the $67 billion Dell/EMC merger. Earlier in his career, Wallace served as an Associate at Booz & Company consulting on transformation initiatives across multiple industries.

David Hull, Chief Technology Officer

Hull is a senior technology and engineering leader with nearly 29 years at Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as Senior Director, CTO Technology Strategy. In that role, he shaped commercial and consumer technology strategy across hardware, software and services, leading strategic initiatives in AI-enabled modernization, edge computing, and cloud solutions. Prior to that, Hull served as Systems Engineering Director for Cloud, AI and Emerging Technologies, where he directed the architecture and delivery of next-generation server platforms including industry-first rack-scale AI servers for leading hyperscale cloud and AI customers. Earlier in his Dell career, he led the CTO Innovation Strategy and Solutions organization, delivering three CES Innovation Products of the Year. Hull was recognized with the Dell Platinum Inspiring Leader Award for exceptional technology leadership.

Darryll Dewan, President and CEO of TSS, Inc., said, "Matt and David represent exactly the caliber of leadership that this moment demands for TSS. We are seeking to expand organically and inorganically, and these critical leadership additions give us greater capacity to do that. The market opportunity in front of us, driven by the explosive growth of AI infrastructure, is massive but complex and rapidly changing. Technical responsibility is being pushed beyond the OEMs to service providers. The drive for capacity in the industry will ultimately result in consolidation of suppliers, providing opportunities to those who are well capitalized and positioned, such as TSS. These two critical management additions position us to offer a wider range of services at the cutting edge of technology to existing and new customers."

Matt Wallace, Chief Strategy Officer, commented, "TSS sits at the intersection of two of the most powerful forces in technology today, the urgency of AI adoption and the complexity of deploying it at scale. I am focused on identifying where TSS can create the most value in this market, building the strategic clarity and execution discipline to capture it, and ensuring that strategy translates directly into the client and partner relationships that drive growth."

David Hull, Chief Technology Officer, commented, "What excites me about TSS is the alignment between market demand and what this company is built to deliver. My career has been centered on bringing AI, cloud and edge infrastructure from concept to large-scale reality and that is precisely the work TSS does for its customers every day. I look forward to advancing our technical capabilities and helping our customers navigate the next generation of mission-critical infrastructure."

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "guidance," "prospects," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect our future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

tssi@haydenir.com TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism, CFO

(512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-inc.-appoints-chief-strategy-officer-and-chief-technology-off-1161546