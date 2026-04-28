Assaí Atacadista: ASSAÍ ENDS FIRST QUARTER WITH CONSISTENT CASH GENERATION, LEVERAGE REDUCTION, AND MARKET SHARE GAINS

Company maintains operational and financial discipline in a challenging consumption scenario, with advances in new growth fronts and business model evolution

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a challenging consumption environment, marked by high interest rates and family indebtedness, Assaí, the largest and most present Brazilian food retail company, began 2026 with results that reinforce the resilience of its business model and consistency in execution. In the first quarter, the Company registered net sales of R$ 20.6 billion (+1.7% vs. 1Q25) and market share gains, even amidst a deflationary environment in relevant basic food basket categories.

Recurring Net Income Pre-IFRS16 grew 7% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching R$ 174 million.

Profitability remained stable, with an EBITDA margin of 5.5%, reflecting the evolution of the gross margin, driven by store maturity and improvements in pricing processes, which compensated for the lower dilution of expenses in a scenario of more moderate growth.

The Company also maintained strong free cash flow generation, reaching R$ 2.2 billion over the last 12 months, a significant advance compared to the previous year. This performance, combined with discipline in capital allocation and a slower pace of expansion, contributed to the reduction of leverage to 2.52x the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio, the lowest level since the 4th quarter of 2021.

During the period, the company advanced its sustainable growth strategy: Assaí Digital continued to grow, with last mile sales more than doubling; the first private label products were launched; entry into the pharmacy segment was announced for July; and the inauguration of the first store of the year took place in São José dos Campos (SP). All with capital discipline and focus on leverage reduction, which reached the lowest level since 4Q21.

"We are experiencing simultaneous deflation in essential commodities in our basket, such as rice, beans, and wheat flour. At the same time, the indebtedness of Brazilian families reached historical records. Given all this, maintaining a stable EBITDA margin is a consequence of discipline. It means efficient price management, the maturity of stores opened in recent years, the expansion of in-store services, rigorous control of expenses below inflation, and market share gains," says Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí.

In the ESG field, Assaí maintained relevant advances in its areas of operation. During the period, it expanded efficiency and environmental impact reduction initiatives, with a 48% increase in the number of stores with composting. Regarding people, the Company advanced in leadership diversity, which currently includes 26.6% women. In supporting communities, through the Assaí Institute, more than 1.2 million meals were donated during the period. The Company was also listed, for the fourth consecutive year, in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3, being the only food retail company present in the index.

About Assaí

Assaí is a Corporation (a company without a single controlling shareholder), which has operated in the "atacarejo" (wholesale-retail) sector for over 50 years and is the largest and most present Brazilian food retail company (Abras and NielsenIQ Homescan). It is also the most valuable brand in the sector in the country (Interbrand, Brand Finance, and TM20) and achieved the best historical placement for a Brazilian company in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2025 ranking, among the 100 largest retailers in the world based on financial performance (92nd placement). Founded in São Paulo (SP), the Company serves merchants and consumers seeking greater savings in retail or wholesale, leading the innovation proposal in the format. Currently, it has more than 300 stores across all regions of the country (24 states and the Federal District) and more than 90 thousand employees, being recognized by GPTW as the best food retail company to work for (companies with more than 10 thousand employees). Assaí's shares are the only ones of an atacarejo company traded on B3 (ASAI3) and, as a strong cash generator, the Company grows year after year, having registered R$ 84.7 billion in net sales in 2025. Recognized for its strong social work, it also has the Assaí Institute, which operates with social impact actions in the areas of entrepreneurship support, food security, and community development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966455/Picture1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assai-ends-first-quarter-with-consistent-cash-generation-leverage-reduction-and-market-share-gains-302754872.html