Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("Blanket Order") move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

SAR's allows eligible venture issuers listed to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on November 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending February 28 and the third quarter (Q3) ending August 31; and





Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of year-end) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of May 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, maintaining a 12-month continuous disclosure record, and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. This news release is being pursuant to the Blanket Order and the Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and nancial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objective of the Blanket Order to provide reporting flexibility for venture issuers. The Company expects that the reduced reporting requirements will allow management to devote additional time and nancial resources toward advancing the Company's exploration and development activities and other business objectives.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the exploration and development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294566

Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.