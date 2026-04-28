

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO), a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Jackson Supply company, a sunbelt HVAC distributor.



The financial details of the transaction, expected to close in the second quarter, have not been divulged.



Jackson Supply will retain its identity and will continue to be led by Jim Durrett and Jennifer Ballsieper while adopting Watsco's technology platforms to support customers.



Currently, Jackson Supply serves about 5,000 customers from 25 locations in high-growth markets and has recorded sales of $230 million in 2025.



On the NYSE, shares of Watsco were losing 1.28 percent in pre market activity at $451.15, after closing Monday's regular trading 3.68 percent higher at $456.86



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