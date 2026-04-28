AECI Limited - Availabity of the Guarantors' 2025 Annual Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF THE GUARANTORS' 2025 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Noteholders are advised that the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 in respect of each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Limited, AECI Mauritius Ltd and Chemical Services Limited, collectively referred to as "the Guarantors") to the Company's ZAR5,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme, are available for inspection at the registered address of AECI and viaa secure electronic platform at the election of the person requesting inspection, from today, Tuesday, 28 April 2026. Any such requests should be submitted to AECI Investor Relations viaemail at aeciinvestorrelations@aeciworld.com .

The auditor reports in respect of the AFS of each of the Guarantors are unqualified.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 April 2026

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory