AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a Director, Prescribed Officers and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 6.77 to 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date, on 31 March 2029, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met.

The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 8 May 2026, and the performance shares were issued on the same date at the grant price of R111.27 per share, as follows:

Name Position and company Number of performance shares Value Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer, AECI 55 709 R6 198 740.43 Dean Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI (Interim Chief Executive Officer) 50 568 R5 626 701.36 Stuart Miller Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Mining) 54 800 R6 097 596.00 Cheryl Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 31 715 R3 528 928.05

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.

Woodmead, Sandton

8 May 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited