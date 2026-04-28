

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The stalemate in the Middle East and the spike in crude oil prices have dampened global market sentiment. Mixed earnings as well as anxiety ahead of central bank decisions also weighed on market mood.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a status quo by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday at 100 percent. It was 100 percent a day ago as well.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note even as Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has rallied close to a quarter percent amidst growing uncertainty about the Middle East situation. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions as inflation worries and anxiety ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks weighed on sentiment.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight gains of around 3 percent amidst the decision by UAE to quit OPEC. Gold has shed more than a percent, dropping to near a monthly low. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,305.50, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,134.50, down 0.55% Germany's DAX at 24,020.45, down 0.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,318.27, down 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,116.84, down 0.31% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,847.06, down 0.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,917.46, down 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,710.70, down 0.64% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,078.64, down 0.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,679.78, down 0.95% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,641.02, up 0.39%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1696, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.3495, down 0.32% USD/JPY at 159.48, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7166, down 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3674, up 0.34% Dollar Index at 98.73, up 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.361%, up 0.60% Germany at 3.0709%, up 1.08% France at 3.732%, up 1.06% U.K. at 5.0130%, up 0.80% Japan at 2.465%, down 0.16%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $104.12, up 2.39%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $99.53, up 3.28%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,610.46, down 1.77%. Silver Futures (May) at $73.48, down 2.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,361.75, down 1.70% Ethereum at $2,277.68, down 1.60% XRP at $1.38, down 2.05% BNB at $623.18, down 0.44% Solana at $83.66, down 1.72%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News