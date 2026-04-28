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WKN: A418NB | ISIN: CNE100006WS8 | Ticker-Symbol: C7A0
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 17:31
69,97 Euro
-3,21 % -2,32
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5869,8917:32
69,6169,9717:32
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

CATL and HyperStrong Sign the World's Largest Sodium-Ion Energy Storage Cooperation Agreement

NINGDE, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, CATL and HyperStrong signed a strategic cooperation agreement on sodium-ion batteries for energy storage in Ningde, Fujian. The two parties announced a three-year partnership covering 60GWh of sodium-ion battery supply, marking a significant milestone for the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries technology.

As CATL's first strategic partner for sodium-ion energy storage, HyperStrong will work closely with CATL in areas including technology R&D, product applications, and project deployment.

This partnership marks CATL's successful breakthrough across the entire value chain for mass production of sodium-ion batteries, giving the company the capacity for large-scale delivery. It also represents the largest sodium-ion battery supply agreement in the world to date, ushering in a new phase of large-scale expansion for the global sodium-ion battery industry.

Through morphology control and surface modification, CATL has significantly enhanced the energy density of sodium-ion batteries. On the manufacturing side, the Company has systematically addressed key process challenges in mass production-such as foaming in hard carbon production lines and moisture control-by leveraging core technologies including angstrom-level pore size regulation, surface molecular water-locking, and adaptive dynamic formation, thereby ensuring consistency across large-volume production.

Sodium-ion batteries offer excellent adaptability across a wide temperature range, deliver outstanding high-temperature cycle life, generate less heat during operation, and experience lower cell expansion stress, resulting in superior safety and stability. In long-duration energy storage applications, system integration can be effectively simplified, reducing auxiliary energy losses and comprehensively improving overall plant efficiency and economic performance.

In addition, CATL's sodium-ion energy storage batteries feature a platform-based design with the same form factor as lithium-ion batteries, ensuring high compatibility with the existing industrial chain. This effectively reduce adaptation costs and significantly shortens the timeline from product readiness to power station deployment.

The 60GWh sodium-ion battery cooperation marks a major milestone for both parties. As sodium-ion technology enters a phase of large-scale development, the two sides will continue to deepen collaboration, promote high-quality growth of the energy storage industry, and provide more resilient and diversified technological support for the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967892/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-hyperstrong-sign-the-worlds-largest-sodium-ion-energy-storage-cooperation-agreement-302755809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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