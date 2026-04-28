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WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 16:21
6,578 Euro
-1,32 % -0,088
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5376,58517:11
6,5516,60816:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD6,578-1,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.