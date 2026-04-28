EQS-Ad-hoc: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2026



28-Apr-2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

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Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2026 (28 April 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2026 on 28 April 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2026: The Group maintained robust overall business performance. The Group's operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company grew 7.6% year on year to RMB40,780 million in the first three months of 2026. The Group's equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB1,018,310 million, up 1.8% year to date as of March 31, 2026. Note: Operating profit is a meaningful business performance evaluation and comparison metric given the long-term nature of the Company's major life and health insurance ("Life & Health" or "L&H") business. Ping An defines operating profit after tax as reported net profit excluding the income statement items which are of a short-term, volatile nature and the one-off material items and others that management considered to be non-operating incomes and expenses. The Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB25,022 million in the first three months of 2026. Life & Health sustained growth with high-quality multi-channel development. In the first three months of 2026, Life & Health's operating profit rose 6.4% year on year to RMB29,696 million. New business value ("NBV") climbed 20.8% year on year to RMB15,574 million. Bancassurance, community finance and other channels' share in Ping An Life's NBV increased by 6.8 pps year on year. Ping An P&C achieved solid growth with consistently improving business quality. In the first three months of 2026, Ping An P&C's premium income rose 6.8% year on year to RMB90,951 million and insurance revenue grew 3.9% year on year to RMB84,334 million. Overall combined ratio improved by 0.8 pps year on year to 95.8%. Premium income of new energy vehicle insurance climbed 16.1% year on year, with stable underwriting profitability. Ping An Bank achieved growth in both revenue and profit, and maintained steady asset quality, with a rising core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ("CAR"). Revenue and net profit rose 4.7% and 3.0% year on year to RMB35,277 million and RMB14,523 million respectively in the first three months of 2026. As of March 31, 2026, non-performing loan ratio was 1.05% and provision coverage ratio was 219.59%; core tier 1 CAR rose 0.15 pps year to date to 9.51%. The integrated financial service model enabled core competitive edges, constantly improving the efficiency of customer development. As of March 31, 2026, Ping An's retail customers increased by 0.2% year to date to nearly 252 million, among which high-value customers grew 1.2% year to date. The retention rate of customers holding products across three or more product lines was 99% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. Since the go-live of the "All in One" platform in October 2025, Ping An has launched an integrated user interface of its apps and "Express Service," and realized AI-enabled review and processing of 84% of its business volume, meeting customer needs via "one user interface, one-stop solutions." Monthly online active customers on Ping An's apps increased by 7.7% year on year to approximately 90 million in the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. The advancing health & senior care strategy enabled core businesses via differentiation. Ping An had partnered with 100% of China's top 100 hospitals and 3A hospitals as of March 31, 2026. The QR code payment service covered 111 thousand pharmacies nationwide, and cumulatively over 290 thousand customers had become entitled to home-based senior care services as of March 31, 2026. Ping An's Zhen Living premium health and senior care communities had been unveiled in five cities as of March 31, 2026. Among them, Zhen City • Shanghai and Zhen City • Futian in Shenzhen have opened for business. Ping An upgraded services to comprehensively improve customer experience. Ping An has created an AI Assistant that can "get things done driven by one prompt," meeting customer needs via "one user interface, one-stop solutions." Moreover, Ping An upgraded its global emergency assistance services to enable "one-touch emergency response" under a "3A" (Anytime, Anywhere and Anything) philosophy. After the upgrade, Ping An protects customer safety by offering 38 service items targeting over 100 types of emergency risk events in three major scenarios, namely "at-home, outdoor and overseas." Ping An actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, supporting green development and rural vitalization. Ping An's green insurance premium income was RMB19,119 million, and funding provided for rural industrial vitalization via "Ping An Rural Communities Support" totaled RMB16,930 million in the first three months of 2026. For further details, please refer to the 2026 first quarterly results announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 28 April 2026 (the "First Quarterly Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the First Quarterly Results Announcement. -End-



End of Inside Information



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