EQS-Ad-hoc: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318)
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2026
(28 April 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2026 on 28 April 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2026:
Note: Operating profit is a meaningful business performance evaluation and comparison metric given the long-term nature of the Company's major life and health insurance ("Life & Health" or "L&H") business. Ping An defines operating profit after tax as reported net profit excluding the income statement items which are of a short-term, volatile nature and the one-off material items and others that management considered to be non-operating incomes and expenses. The Group's net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB25,022 million in the first three months of 2026.
For further details, please refer to the 2026 first quarterly results announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 28 April 2026 (the "First Quarterly Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the First Quarterly Results Announcement.
-End-
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
|47th Floor, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian District
|518033 Shenzen
|China
|Phone:
|+86 400 8866 338
|E-mail:
|ir@pingan.com.cn
|Internet:
|www.pingan.cn
|ISIN:
|XS2924174381
|WKN:
|A4ECGX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2316984
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2316984 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST