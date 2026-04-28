AFRY AB: Report from AFRY's Annual General Meeting 2026

AFRY AB (publ) today held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") at the company's head office in Solna. The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Viveka Beckeman, Jan Berntsson, Tom Erixon, Magnus Heimburg, Jenny Larsson, Neil McArthur, Åsa Pettersson and Kristina Schauman as members of the Board of Directors. Further, the AGM re-elected Tom Erixon as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet as well as the consolidated Income Statement and the consolidated Balance Sheet and resolved to distribute a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 6 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to Thursday 30 April 2026, and the dividend is estimated to be paid out on Wednesday 6 May 2026.

The AGM resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025.

The AGM also resolved:

to approve the Board of Directors' Remuneration Report for 2025.

to approve the proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor.

to re-elect Deloitte AB as Auditor until the end of the 2027 AGM.

to approve the proposal to implement a performance-based long-term cash programme for 2026-2029 comprising a maximum of 180 participants in the Group Executive Management and key personnel within the AFRY Group.

to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions before the 2027 AGM, resolve to issue new class B shares. Payment for the new shares may be made through contribution in kind or, with preferential rights for shareholders, in cash. The maximum number of new issued shares shall not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares.

The complete documentation related to the proposals adopted by the AGM can be found on the company's website www.afry.com/en/agm.

AFRY (publ.)

Frösundaleden 2

SE-169 99 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone +46 10 505 00 00

Registered office in Stockholm

Corp. id: 556120-6474

VAT: SE556120647401

afry.com

AFRY provides engineering, project management, and advisory services that enable the energy and industrial transition and strengthen resilience in society.

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