

EQS Newswire / 28/04/2026 / 23:13 UTC+8

?Immediate Release? 28 April 2026 Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8391.HK) Entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with XPeng Charging Enhance Network Coverage, Utilization and Loyalty across APAC (Hong Kong - 28 April 2026) A leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider - Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited ("Cornerstone" or the "Company", stock code: 8391.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone EV Charging Service Limited, along with its associate company, Spark EV Company Limited ("Spark"), have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with XPeng Charging (Hong Kong) Limited ("XPeng"). Based on the agreement, the parties aim to jointly develop and promote its electric vehicle ("EV") charging ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region. A key element of this collaboration is XPeng co-investing with the Group and Spark in the APAC region to develop electric vehicle ("EV") charging stations, while entrusting the management and operations of the stations to the Group and Spark. Leveraging the technical expertise of the Group, the broad customer base of XPeng, and the regional presence of Spark, the parties intend to accelerate the rollout of EV infrastructure to capture the growing charging demand in the region, further establishing itself as a leading player in the APAC market. XPeng is a subsidiary of XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs. In addition to network expansion, the Group also intends to offer charging credits and other preferential services to XPeng users, which are designed to improve overall user experience, foster long-term loyalty, and drive network utilization. Mr. Yip Shiu Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Cornerstone Technologies, said, "This partnership represents a strong vote of confidence from XPeng and serves as a clear recognition of the respective strengths, market expertise, and execution capabilities of the Group and Spark in the APAC region positioning both as trusted partners in XPeng's ongoing regional expansion. The cooperation with Spark and XPeng will allow us to further accelerate our penetration into the APAC market. While Spark has already established a solid foothold in Thailand, the addition of XPeng should bring extensive technical know-how and its loyal user base to our ecosystem, laying a solid foundation for network expansion and improved utilization. Together, we are committed to lowering the total cost of EV ownership and driving faster adoption of electric mobility across APAC, positioning ourselves as a key player in the evolving EV ecosystem, and creating sustainable value for our users and shareholders."

Xpeng & Cornerstone Technologies & Spark APAC Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony -End- About Cornerstone Technologies Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited (8391.HK) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in Hong Kong, offering integrated charging systems, charging equipment, and related accessories, as well as consultancy, installation, maintenance, and leasing services for charging infrastructure. In Hong Kong, its comprehensive solutions include private residential charging subscription services (Cornerstone HOME) and public charging networks (Cornerstone GO), with the latter already in operation across more than 118 strategic car parks, totaling over 2,000 charging points and more than 92,000 members. The Company is also expanding beyond the Hong Kong market, entering Thailand under the brand name of Spark EV, and actively exploring high-potential markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia. Currently, Spark EV has more than 250 charging stations in operation with the number of members exceeding 222,500. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited. For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory Tel:+852 2857 7101 Fex:+852 2857 7103 28/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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