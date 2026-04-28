TimberHP Announces Strategic Investment from FTAI Infrastructure to Accelerate Growth and Expand High-Performance, Sustainable Building Materials in North America

MADISON, Maine, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberHP, the first U.S.-based manufacturer of wood fiber insulation, today announced a strategic investment from FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP), managed by Fortress Investment Group. The investment marks a significant milestone in TimberHP's growth and will support the continued ramp-up of production at its Madison, Maine facility and the expansion of its commercial footprint across North America. As demand increases for cost-effective, low-carbon building materials, the partnership positions TimberHP to better scale safer, more sustainable insulation solutions while boosting U.S. manufacturing. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing high-performance building materials and accelerating the transition to more sustainable construction practices. By utilizing abundant residual softwood chips, a by-product of logging and lumber production, wood fiber insulation supports responsible forest management.

Matthew O'Malia, CEO of TimberHP, said: "Since founding TimberHP in 2017, our vision has been to bring cost-competitive, carbon-negative insulation products to the North American mass market. This partnership with FTAI Infrastructure marks a pivotal moment for our company, enabling us to accelerate our growth and scale production to meet the rising demand for bio-based building materials to replace energy-intensive non-renewable insulation products that dominate the market.

We're happy to have FTAI join our group of equity investors alongside financing partners BlackRock, the Finance Authority of Maine, and other municipal bond investors that have been highly supportive of our company. We believe this is the beginning of a broader transformation in how buildings are built, and we are proud to play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable future for the built environment."

About TimberHP

TimberHP manufactures high-performance wood fiber insulation products for the North American market, designed to meet evolving energy-efficiency codes and support low-carbon construction. Based in Madison, Maine, the company offers three distinct product lines, TimberBatt, TimberFill and TimberBoard, that provide innovative and cost-competitive alternatives to conventional insulation materials. TimberHP is committed to improving energy efficiency, promoting safer working and living environments, and supporting the revitalization of U.S.-based industrial wood products manufacturing.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the control of TimberHP. TimberHP can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on its website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for TimberHP to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. TimberHP expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in TimberHP's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE TimberHP