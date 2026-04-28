Truist: Mi Casa Es Su Casa

In Miami, a powerful reminder of why inclusive work matters - just in time for Autism Acceptance Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / A first-of-its-kind home for adults with disabilities has opened in Miami - with support from Truist - bringing purpose to life and expanding what's possible in care.

In March, Truist teammates joined civic leaders, partners, and residents to celebrate the grand opening of The Village of Casa Familia, an affordable housing community designed to help adults with intellectual, developmental, and other related disabilities transition into independent living.

Behind the scenes, the development came together through close coordination across multiple parties and funding sources, with Truist playing a key role in getting the project off the ground.

When the mission hits home

Kathy Farrell, head of Truist Asset Finance, spoke at the ribbon cutting in Miami. While her team supported the financing behind Casa Familia, the project's mission also hit close to home for her. Her youngest child, TJ, is on the autism spectrum. The 19-year-old loves music and football and can name every college mascot. But he can also experience sensory overload and benefits from consistent support when it comes to navigating day-to-day tasks.

"You're always thinking about the future," Farrell said. "What does independence look like? It's not just about having a place to live. It's also about having the right kind of support."

Kathy Farrell with her son, TJ, after his high school graduation in 2025.

In May 2025, TJ graduated from a specialized high school and moved into a transition program in Central Florida, where he's building skills for independent living. Options like that, however, are very limited and not always easy to find. Advocates say that's what makes Casa Familia so important. It's the only community of its kind in South Florida, at a time when the need is growing.

Nearly 75-percent of adults with a disability live with a parent or guardian, underscoring the lack of long-term housing solutions.

"Projects like Casa Familia go beyond housing; they're about creating a true sense of home and belonging," Farrell said. "Strong communities are built when everyone can live safely, independently, and with purpose. We're proud to support efforts like this that don't just provide shelter but create environments where people can truly thrive."

A community designed with purpose

The Village of Casa Familia was built with that need in mind.

The development features 50 apartments across two three-story buildings, providing housing for 62 adults, along with an 11,000-square-foot community center designed for connection.

Residents have access to spaces for growth - from an art studio and demonstration kitchen to a fitness center, game room, movie theater, and a sensory "chill" room. Outdoor amenities include walking paths and a resort-style pool and spa.

Rent is capped at 30 percent of tenant income and staff are on site to connect residents with services.

More than housing, Casa Familia says it's a model for what inclusive, community-centered living can look like.

With Autism Acceptance Month recognized in April, the timing of the ribbon cutting reinforces the broader need to expand access and inclusion for individuals with diverse needs.

Complex deal, clear impact

Bringing The Village of Casa Familia to life required careful collaboration and creativity.

Truist partnered with the nonprofit Casa Familia and developer Atlantic Pacific Companies to structure a financing package that brought together at least eight sources of funding, including from the state, county, city and Truist. Each came with its own requirements, timelines, and conditions.

Truist was the largest source, providing $24 million through a construction loan and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity.

Complex deals like this with a layered capital stack depend on alignment across public and private stakeholders.

"These are the kinds of transactions that take real coordination," said Lesli Carroll, Commercial Real Estate Banker at Truist. "You're aligning a lot of moving pieces. But when it comes together, it creates something that wouldn't be possible otherwise."

Truist teammates, Eric Rosen, David Kosmalski, Lester Gonzalez, Sharis DerAvakian, Kathy Farrell, Lesli Carroll, Ryan Ammann, at the ground opening of the Village of Casa Familia.

This project is a strong example of how when teams from across the bank come together, complex deals turn into something simple: homes for people with few other places to go.

Find more stories and multimedia from Truist at 3blmedia.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mi-casa-es-su-casa-1161912