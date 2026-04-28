

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products as well as anxiety ahead of the FOMC meeting kept cryptocurrencies subdued on Tuesday morning. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined more than 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



Crypto market sentiment has been impacted by the outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products witnessed on Monday. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded net outflows of $263 million on Monday versus net inflows of $14 million on Friday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net outflows of $150 million. Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $50 million on Monday versus net inflows of $23 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $48 million.



Anxiety ahead of the meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee and the announcement of the decision scheduled for Wednesday also impacted crypto market sentiment. Markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to keep interest rates at the current level amid anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East war. However, the spike in crude oil prices, the fears of an inflationary spiral and the likelihood of stagflation have added to the challenges faced by the Fed in managing its twin goals of price stability and maximum employment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding rates at 100 percent. Likewise, expectations of rates remaining at the current level of 3.50-3.75 percent remains high at 96.9 percent for the Fed decision scheduled for June 17, 2026.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass reveals wide divergence between long and short positions. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $345 million, comprising long positions of $277 million and short positions of $68 million.



Amidst the weak market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 2.53 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.54 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has also slipped 2.8 percent to $129 billion. Around 6 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 70 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.1 percent lower at $75,779.04. The current price is around 40 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 0.69 percent in the past week, lifting year-to-date losses to 13.4 percent.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) has dropped 2.5 percent overnight as it traded at $2,268.50. The leading alternate coin is trading 54 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped to the 64th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Ether was ranked 62 a day earlier.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has dropped to 59.85 percent. At the same time, Ethereum's share of the of the crypto market is currently 10.76 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped 2.78 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.37, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 1.2 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $620.44. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 2.79 percent overnight to $83.16. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.67 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3238. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 0.66 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0984. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 7.4 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $39.65, around 33 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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