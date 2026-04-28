10 Cellvizio-related abstracts, including landmark multicenter pancreatic cyst data, AI-driven IBD assessment, and new food intolerance applications, reinforce the breadth and depth of real-time cellular imaging

CLIMB Study to be presented at ASGE Presidential Plenary Session on Sunday, May 3, 2026 by Principal Investigator Dr. Som Krishna, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today highlights its extensive clinical presence at the upcoming 2026 Digestive Disease Week (DDW), taking place May 2-5 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Ten Cellvizio-related abstracts accepted by DDW 2026 span four of the most clinically and commercially important areas the Company is pursuing: pancreatic cystic lesions, early detection of gastric cancer, AI-assisted inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) assessment, and food intolerance diagnosis.

DDW 2026 is a pivotal moment for Cellvizio. The scale, methodological rigor, independence, and geographic breadth of the work being presented this year, including the largest multicenter EUS-nCLE studies ever conducted in pancreatic cysts, confirm Cellvizio's importance in the key clinical and commercial indications we are pursuing," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Beyond the presentations and posters, our footprint at DDW 2026 reflects an increased level of clinical and commercial momentum on the ground. We are proud to support our largest-ever Pancreatic Cyst Consortium Meeting, organized by The Ohio State University, which will gather more than one hundred interventional endoscopists around the integration of needle-based endomicroscopy into diagnostic algorithms; to host a dedicated CellTolerance dinner with U.S. and European key opinion leaders advancing our food intolerance program; and to be present at our partner TaeWoong Medical USA's booth, reinforcing the joint commercial dynamic we are building in the United States."

An indicative list of abstracts to be presented, grouped by indication, is provided below1

Pancreatic Cystic Lesions

The CLIMB study (Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy as an IMaging Biomarker, ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03492151) will be presented at the ASGE (American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) Presidential Plenary Session entitled Innovation, Education, Practice Prevention Past, Present and Future at 3:52pm on Sunday, May 3, 2026, one of the most prestigious sessions of the DDW 2026 conference.

1. How Can You Identify Cysts That Need Therapy, Going Above and Beyond Cyst Fluid Analysis Endomicroscopy or Biopsy

Krishna et al. Oral presentation Sp184, Saturday, May 2, 10:03am

2. Multicenter Prospective Study of EUS-nCLE For Multimodal Diagnosis of Pancreatic Cystic Lesions (n=526)

Serrao, Krishna et al. Oral presentation #859, Monday, May 4, 2:00pm

3. Reduction of Inappropriate Resections of Pancreatic Cystic Lesions (PCLs) Through Adoption of Multimodal Diagnostics

Krishna et al. Oral presentation #856, Monday, May 4, 2:06pm

4. Pancreatic Cysts: New Insights and Novel Concepts

Krishna et al. Oral presentation Sp871, Monday, May 4, 3:12pm

5. Real-Time Endoscopic Diagnosis of Pancreatic Serous Cystadenomas Using EUS-nCLE

Park, Krishna et al. Oral presentation #860, Monday, May 4, 3:24pm

Artificial Intelligence and IBD Food Intolerance

6. AI-Driven Automated Assessment of Intestinal Barrier Impairment in IBD

Iacucci et al. Poster presentation Tu1491, Tuesday, May 5, 12:30pm

7. Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy Identifies Corn as a Common Source of Mucosal Immune Reactivity

Sirimongkolkasem, Spencer, Nguyen et al. Poster presentation Tu1781, Tuesday, May 5, 12:30pm

8. Glucose/Lactulose Breath Test Does Not Predict Food Antigen Reactivity Assessed by Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE)

Karhu, Spencer, Nguyen et al. Poster presentation Su1308, Sunday, May 3, 12:30pm

Gastric Lesions

9. Establishment and Evaluation of a pCLE Training System in the Diagnosis of Gastric Cancerous Lesions

Pan, Liao et al. Poster presentation Mo1086, Monday, May 4, 12:30pm

10. A Practical CLE Scoring Tool for Gastric Intestinal Metaplasia

Bains, Melson et al. Poster presentation Tu1232, Tuesday, May 5, 12:30pm

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2024 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2025, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

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