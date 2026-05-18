Their recognized expertise will help accelerate the strategic transformation launched in 2025

Subject to approval at upcoming Annual General Meeting

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces that the appointments of Ms. Elsy Boglioli Hofman, Mr. Richard Di Benedetto, and Mr. Randall Stanicky to its Board of Directors will be submitted for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 4, 2026. Internet voting opened today (details below).

If approved by shareholders, Mr. Richard Di Benedetto will replace Ms. Claire Biot, and Mr. Randall Stanicky will replace Ms. Jacquelien Ten Dam, as their respective terms come to an end. Ms. Elsy Boglioli Hofman is proposed as a newly appointed member of the Board. Richard Di Benedetto, Randall Stanicky and Elsy Boglioli Hofman would join Molly O'Neill, Christopher McFadden and Sacha Loiseau, whose terms are proposed to be renewed.

The addition of these three international leaders reflects the profound transformation that Mauna Kea Technologies has undergone over the past year. Their combined expertise in operational management, global growth strategies, and North American capital markets will strongly support the Company's commercial and market development ambitions.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, commented: "We are gratified that these accomplished leaders have agreed to join the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors. I believe they can make a significant contribution toward enabling Cellvizio to reach its full commercial potential. As such, I urge shareholders to approve these nominations at or before our June 4 AGM. As importantly, I would like to thank Claire Biot and Jacquelien Ten Dam whose contribution of time, insights, and wisdom helped make Mauna Kea a better organization."

Profiles of the Proposed Board Members:

Elsy Boglioli Hofman Strategic Advisor and Senior Life Sciences Executive

A recognized expert in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, Elsy Boglioli Hofman has led Bio-Up, a strategic advisory firm for HealthTech leaders, since 2019. Her professional background includes high-level executive roles, notably as Chief Operating Officer of Cellectis and Partner Managing Director at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). An experienced board member, she currently serves as an Independent Director for FTI Consulting (NYSE) and GenSight Biologics (Euronext) and chairs the Board of TreeFrog Therapeutics. She is a graduate of École Polytechnique.

Richard Di Benedetto Global Medtech Leader

A globally recognized leader in the healthcare sector, Richard Di Benedetto brings extensive executive experience from world-leading organizations. He currently serves as Chairman of Alliance Medical Group and Chairman of the Board of T2S Group, while also holding a Non-Executive Director position at Vanguard Healthcare Solutions. His distinguished career is highlighted by his decade-long tenure as President of Aetna International (CVS Health group), overseeing global health benefits, and as CEO of Euromedic International. He also spent 15 years at GE Healthcare in various senior roles, including President and CEO for the Middle East, Africa, and Russia regions. An expert in global growth strategies, he holds a Master's degree in Economics from the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris. Richard Di Benedetto holds 1,027,749 shares of Mauna Kea Technologies from the November 2025 capital increase.

Randall Stanicky U.S. Capital Markets and Corporate Finance Executive

A recognized expert in financing medical innovation, Randall Stanicky brings over 20 years of Wall Street experience. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Click Therapeutics, where he has successfully led several debt and equity fundraising rounds. His professional background includes high-level executive roles with leading global investment banks, with most of his sell-side career spent at Goldman Sachs. An experienced board member, he currently serves on the boards of Cellphire Therapeutics and Children's Tumor Foundation (Honorary), and previously served on the board of TherapeuticsMD. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Information Regarding the Annual General Meeting and Voting Procedures

The Combined General Meeting of Mauna Kea Technologies will be held on June 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (CEST) at the Company's headquarters (9, rue d'Enghien, 75010 Paris).

Internet voting will be open via the secure VOTACCESS platform starting from May 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (CEST) until June 3, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST). Shareholders may also vote by mail or by proxy (postal votes must be received by May 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.). All documentation regarding the General Meeting, including the detailed convening notice and voting instructions, is available in the Investors section of the Company's website:https://www.maunakeatech.com/governance/.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2025 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2026, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518500637/en/

Contacts:

Mauna Kea Technologies

investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu