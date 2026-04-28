EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad-hoc release, 28 April 2026
Airbus reports First Quarter (Q1) 2026 results
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reported consolidated financial results for its First Quarter (Q1) ended 31 March 2026.
"The Q1 results reflect the lower level of commercial aircraft deliveries and a strong performance in our Defence and Space division. The operating environment remains dynamic and complex. We are closely monitoring the potential impact from the fast-changing situation in the Middle East," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. "In commercial aircraft, we continue to ramp up and produce as per our plan while navigating the shortage of Pratt & Whitney engines. In defence, the focus remains on serving global demand by ramping up production across our portfolio of products and services. Against this backdrop, our guidance for 2026 is unchanged."
Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 408 (Q1 2025: 280 aircraft) with net orders of 398 aircraft after cancellations (Q1 2025: 204 aircraft). The order backlog amounted to 9,037 commercial aircraft at the end of March 2026. Airbus Helicopters registered net orders totalling 79 units (Q1 2025: 100 units), with an order backlog of 1,060 units at the end of March 2026. Order intake by value at Airbus Defence and Space increased to € 5.0 billion (Q1 2025: € 2.6 billion), mostly driven by the Air Power business unit.
Consolidated revenues decreased 7% year-on-year to € 12.7 billion (Q1 2025: € 13.5 billion). A total of 114 commercial aircraft were delivered (Q1 2025: 136 aircraft), comprising 19 A220s, 81 A320 Family, 3 A330sand 11 A350s. Revenues generated by Airbus' commercial aircraft activities decreased 11% to € 8.4 billion, mainly reflecting the lower deliveries and US dollar depreciation. Airbus Helicopters' deliveries increased to 56 units (Q1 2025: 51 units) with revenues stable at € 1.6 billion, reflecting a less favourable delivery mix. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space increased 7% year-on-year to € 2.8 billion, driven mainly by higher volumes in Air Power.
Consolidated EBIT Adjusted - an alternative performance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses - totalled € 300 million (Q1 2025: € 624 million).
EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus' commercial aircraft activities decreased to € 81 million (Q1 2025: € 494 million), driven by the lower deliveries and an unfavourable hedge rate.
The A220 ramp-up is ongoing and the Company continues to target a monthly production rate of 13 aircraft in 2028. On the A320 Family, Pratt & Whitney remains the key pacer of the ramp-up trajectory, impacting both 2026 and 2027. As a result, the Company continues to expect to reach a rate of between 70 and 75 aircraft a month by the end of 2027, stabilising at rate 75 thereafter. The Company continues to target rate 5 for the A330 programme in 2029 and rate 12 for the A350 programme in 2028.
Airbus Helicopters' EBIT Adjusted totalled € 65 million (Q1 2025: € 78 million), reflecting a solid performance from programmes, offset by higher R&D expenses.
EBIT Adjusted at Airbus Defence and Space was € 130 million (Q1 2025: € 77 million), supported by better profitability across all business units.
Consolidated self-financed R&D expenses totalled € 730 million (Q1 2025: € 673 million).
Consolidated EBIT(reported) was € 224 million (Q1 2025: € 473 million), including net Adjustments of € -76 million.
These Adjustments comprised:
The financial result was € 466 million (Q1 2025: € 621 million), mainly reflecting the revaluation of certain equity investments. Consolidated net income(1) was € 586 million (Q1 2025: € 793 million) with consolidated reported earnings per share of € 0.74 (Q1 2025: € 1.01).
Consolidated free cash flow before customer financing was € -2,485 million (Q1 2025: € -310 million), mainly reflecting the low level of commercial aircraft deliveries on top of the planned inventory build-up associated with the ramp-up across programmes. Consolidated free cash flow totalled € -2,422 million (Q1 2025: € -296 million). The gross cash position stood at € 25.2 billion at the end of March 2026 (year-end 2025: € 27.2 billion), with a consolidated net cash position of € 9.8 billion (year-end 2025: € 12.2 billion).
Outlook
As the basis for its 2026 guidance, the Company assumes no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.
The Company's 2026 guidance is before M&A and includes the impact of currently applicable tariffs.
On that basis, the Company targets to achieve in 2026:
Note to editors: Live Webcast of the Analyst Conference Call
At 19:30 CEST on 28 April 2026, you can follow the Q1 2026 Results Analyst Conference Call via the Airbus website at https://www.airbus.com/en/investors. The analyst call presentation can also be found on the website. A recording will be made available in due course. For a reconciliation of Airbus' KPIs to "reported IFRS" please refer to the analyst presentation.
Contacts for the media:
Consolidated Airbus - First Quarter (Q1) 2026 Results
(Amounts in Euros)
EBIT (reported) / EBIT Adjusted Reconciliation
The table below reconciles EBIT (reported) with EBIT Adjusted.
Glossary
Footnotes:
Safe Harbour Statement:
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "targets", "projects", "may" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, production ramp-up and delivery schedules, introduction of new products and services and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance, prospects and outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include but are not limited to:
? Changes in general economic, political or market conditions, including the cyclical nature of some of the Company's businesses;
? Significant disruptions in air travel (including as a result of the spread of disease or terrorist attacks);
? Disruptions to the Company's industrial operations and / or supply chain, whether due to economic or geopolitical factors or other threats (including physical or cyber security threats);
? Currency exchange rate fluctuations, in particular between the Euro and the U.S. dollar;
? The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;
? Product performance risks, as well as programme development and management risks;
? Customer, supplier and subcontractor performance or contract negotiations, including financing issues;
? Competition and consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry;
? Significant collective bargaining labour disputes;
? The outcome of political and legal processes, including the availability of government financing for certain programmes and the size of defence and space procurement budgets;
? Research and development costs in connection with new products;
? Legal, financial and governmental risks related to international transactions or affecting global trade (e.g. tariffs);
? Legal and investigatory proceedings and other economic, political and technological risks and uncertainties;
? Changes in societal expectations and regulatory requirements about climate change; and
? Aggravation of adverse geopolitical events, including the war in Ukraine (and the resulting export control restrictions and sanctions), and conflicts or rising military tensions around the world.
As a result, Airbus SE's actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.
For more information about the impact of the Macroeconomic Environment, see Note 3 "Geopolitical and Macroeconomic Environment" of the Notes to the Airbus SE Unaudited Condensed Interim IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026 published 28 April 2026 (the "Financial Statements"). For more information about factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, please refer to Airbus SE's most recent Report of the Board of Directors published on 19 February 2026 (including the most recent Risk Factors), the Financial Statements and the Notes thereto. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Airbus SE undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement in light of new information, future events or otherwise.
Rounding disclaimer: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317044
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2317044 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST