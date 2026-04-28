Atlas Copco AB: Report from Atlas Copco's Annual General Meeting 2026

Nacka, Sweden, April 28, 2026: Atlas Copco AB on Tuesday April 28 held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board of Directors.

The income statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group were approved, together with the Board's proposal for profit distribution. The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

The proposed ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share and the proposed extra distribution of SEK 2.00 - a total combined dividend of SEK 5.00 - is to be paid in two instalments. The first instalment amount will be SEK 2.50 and the second instalment amount will be SEK 2.50. The record date for the first instalment is April 30, 2026 and for the second instalment October 20, 2026. The first instalment is expected to be distributed by Euroclear on May 6, 2026 and the second instalment on October 23, 2026.

Ten Board members were elected. Jumana Al-Sibai, Johan Forssell, Martin Lundstedt, Heléne Mellquist, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Vagner Rego, Gordon Riske, Karin Rådström, Hans Stråberg and Peter Wallenberg Jr.

Hans Stråberg was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors' fee was approved as follows:

Remuneration of SEK 4,450,000 (3,900,000) to the chair and SEK 1,450,000 (1,265,000) each to the other Board members not employed by the Company. To the chair of the Audit Committee

SEK 490,000 (465,000) and SEK 305,000 (290,000) each to the other members. To the chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 190,000 (182,000) and SEK 140,000 (135,000) each to the other members, and remuneration of SEK 140,000 (135,000) to each Board member who, in addition to the above, participates in a committee in accordance with a decision of the Board of Directors. Remuneration (per meeting) for physical attendance at Board meetings in Sweden for Board members residing in Europe, but outside the Nordic countries, is EUR 2,000, and for Board members residing outside Europe, is USD 4,000.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal allowing Board members to receive half of the board fee in the form of variable cash remuneration (synthetic shares).

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Ernst & Young AB as the Company's auditing company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors remuneration report 2025 and a performance-based personnel option plan for 2026.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to sell series A shares to cover costs related to synthetic shares to the Board of Directors, and to cover costs related to the personnel option plans for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

A statutory Board meeting was held after the Annual General Meeting. Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Chair, Johan Forssell, Hans Stråberg and Heléne Mellquist were elected to serve on the Audit Committee. Hans Stråberg, Chair, Gordon Riske and Peter Wallenberg Jr were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website: www.atlascopcogroup.com/agm

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: