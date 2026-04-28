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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:08
2,150 Euro
+0,70 % +0,015
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1752,18520:01
Dow Jones News
28.04.2026 19:09 Uhr
266 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc

DJ Cairn Homes Plc 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc 
28-Apr-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") 

Dublin / London, 28 April 2026: Further to the announcement on 30 March 2026, confirming that the Company's Annual 
Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2026 Notice of Annual 
General Meeting and Form of Proxy, had been issued to shareholders, the Company wishes to confirm that copies of the 
above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 in ESEF 
compliant and PDF formats) were made available for inspection on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com and copies 
were also submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the 
following locations: 

Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https:// 
direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling 

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

- ENDS - 

For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc                          +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 

Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 425505 
EQS News ID:  2317114 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2317114&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.