Press release

28 April 2026 - N° 07

SCOR SE Combined Shareholders' Meeting

held on Tuesday 28 April 2026

Approval of all resolutions by SCOR SE shareholders

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of SCOR SE (the "Company") was held today at the Company's registered office, 5, avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris, France, under the chairmanship of Fabrice Brégier.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved.

In particular, the shareholders decided on the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.90 per share for the 2025 financial year. The ex-dividend date is set for 4 May 2026, with payment scheduled for 6 May 2026.

The shareholders approved the renewal of the terms of office as directors of Adrien Couret, Thierry Léger, Vanessa Marquette and Augustin de Romanet by a large majority.

They also expressed their support for the appointment of Jacques Aigrain and Jean-François Lequoy to the Board of Directors.

Fabrice Brégier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked Thomas Saunier, the representative of Holding Malakoff Humanis, whose term of office expired at the close of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, for his contribution to the Board's work.

The shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Statutory Auditors and renewed KPMG SA as Statutory Auditors, including responsibility for the certification of sustainability-related information.

The details of the resolution voting results have been posted on the Company's website at:

2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting | SCOR

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SCOR, a leading global reinsurer







As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.







The Group generated premiums of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.







For more information, visit: www.scor.com



Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com







Investor Relations

Thomas Fossard

InvestorRelations@scor.com







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