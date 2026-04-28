

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that emergency room visits for tick bites are higher than usual across much of the United States, prompting a warning from health officials as peak tick season begins.



According to the CDC's Tick Bite Tracker, weekly ER visit rates for tick bites are at their highest level for this time of year since 2017 in every U.S. region except the South-Central area. In the third week of April, there were 85 tick bite-related visits per 100,000 ER visits, with the largest number of cases concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest. Tick bites are linked to roughly 500,000 new illnesses each year, the agency estimates.



Tick season typically peaks in April. While bites can cause swelling and itching, the greater concern is the transmission of bacterial infections. Lyme disease, often spread by deer ticks, remains one of the most common risks. Experts noted that a long winter and heavy snowfall have helped ticks survive in greater numbers this year, leading to increased activity among deer and dog ticks, especially affecting people spending time outdoors this spring.



'Tick season is here and these tiny biters can make you seriously sick. The good news is you have options to help prevent tick bites when you spend time outdoors: You can wear EPA-registered insect repellent and permethrin-treated clothing, do tick checks, and remove attached ticks as quickly as possible. These simple steps can go a long way in protecting you and your family from diseases spread by ticks. And if you develop a rash or fever in the days to weeks after a bite, or after being in an area with ticks, seek medical care promptly,' said Alison Hinckley, PhD, epidemiologist and Lyme disease expert with CDC's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases.



The CDC is urging people to take precautions against tick bites and the serious illnesses they can spread, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and alpha-gal syndrome. Health officials stressed that prevention is the best defense during tick season. If a tick is found attached, it should be removed as soon as possible rather than waiting for medical care. Removing a tick within 24 hours can significantly reduce the risk of Lyme disease.



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