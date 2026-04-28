Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture To Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 5, 2026

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, before the market opens, followed by a conference call with investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 5.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com .

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/havertys-furniture-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-results-on-may-1161991