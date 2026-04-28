

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $382 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $3.93 billion from $3.68 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $382 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $3.93 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.70 To $ 8.10



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