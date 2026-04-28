

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.0 billion or $2.88 per share, compared to net income of $564 million, or $1.48 per share, for the 2025 first quarter.



After-tax operating income was $901 million, or $2.50 per share, compared to $587 million, or $1.54 per share, for the 2025 first quarter.



'We started the year on an excellent note, delivering an annualized operating return on average common equity of 15.4%, which reflects our disciplined approach to underwriting and capital allocation,' said Arch CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo. 'Our underwriting and cycle management expertise, supported by a strong balance sheet, continue to differentiate Arch and position us to generate best-in-class returns through the cycle.'



Net premiums written were $4.35 billion, down 3.7% from $4.52 billion last year.



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