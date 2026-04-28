

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $176.30 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $125.82 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $454.50 million from $409.85 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $176.30 Mln. vs. $125.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $454.50 Mln vs. $409.85 Mln last year.



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