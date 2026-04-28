

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $240.97 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $270.87 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $856.02 million from $819.99 million last year.



Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $240.97 Mln. vs. $270.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $856.02 Mln vs. $819.99 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.52 To $ 4.82



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News