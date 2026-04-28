Flushing Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Net Interest Margin Expands 16 Basis Points Year Over Year; 1Q26 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.17 and $0.29, Respectively

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of this franchise as we move toward closing our transaction with OceanFirst Financial Corp. Noninterest bearing deposits grew to $995.5 million, up 15% year over year, and our cost of funds declined 13 basis points from the prior quarter, driving a net interest rate margin that has expanded 16 basis points year over year. Core net income grew 25% year over year, driven by sustained net interest income growth and an improved funding mix. With a loan pipeline of $327.4 million at quarter end, up 55% year over year, we enter this next chapter from a position of strength. We look forward to completing the transaction with OceanFirst Financial Corp. and to the expanded capabilities and opportunities their platform will bring to the customers and communities we serve." - John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Net Interest Margin Expansion and Noninterest Deposit Growth. The Company reported 1Q26 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.17 and $0.29, compared to ($0.29) and $0.23, respectively, a year ago. During the quarter, NIM on a GAAP basis expanded 16 basis points year over year to 2.67% while Core NIM expanded 17 basis points year over year, driven by lower deposit costs and growth in noninterest bearing deposits. Average net loans decreased 2.0% YoY and 0.8% QoQ consistent with the Company's focus on disciplined pricing and credit standards. The loan pipeline increased 54.9% year over year and 18.8% quarter over quarter to $327.4 million at March 31, 2026.
Stable Capital and Stable Credit Metrics. NPAs to assets were 77 bps, compared to 71 bps a year ago and 68 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 3 bps in 1Q26, compared to 27 bps in 1Q25 and 11 bps in 4Q25. TCE/TA1 was 7.86% at March 31, 2026, compared to 7.79% a year ago and 8.14% at December 31, 2025.
Key Financial Metrics2
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
GAAP:
Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
ROAA (%)
0.26
0.18
0.48
0.64
(0.43
)
ROAE (%)
3.26
2.24
5.86
8.00
(5.36
)
NIM FTE3 (%)
2.67
2.68
2.64
2.54
2.51
Core:
EPS
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
ROAA (%)
0.45
0.49
0.55
0.50
0.35
ROAE (%)
5.56
6.08
6.71
6.29
4.34
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.66
2.66
2.62
2.52
2.49
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Assets (%)
0.77
0.68
0.70
0.75
0.71
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.68
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
ACLs/NPLs (%)
87.92
102.98
93.28
83.76
86.54
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.03
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.5
$
6.6
$
6.6
$
6.7
$
6.7
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.5
$
7.5
$
7.3
$
7.6
$
7.6
Book Value/Share
$
20.58
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
Tangible BV/Share
$
20.56
$
20.94
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
TCE/TA (%)
7.86
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA").
2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin."
3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
1Q26 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE increased 16 bps YoY and decreased 1 bp QoQ to 2.67%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 17 bps YoY and stayed flat QoQ to 2.66%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 5 bps in 1Q26 compared to 3 bps in 1Q25 and 8 bps in 4Q25
Average total deposits decreased 0.9% YoY and 0.1% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 12.9% YoY but decreased 0.5% QoQ totaling 12.9% of total average deposits compared to 11.3% in 1Q25 and 12.9% in 4Q25; Average CDs were $2.3 billion, down 12.8% YoY and 2.8% QoQ
Period end loans decreased 2.7% YoY and 1.4% QoQ to $6.6 billion; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $25.1 million compared to $18.0 million in 1Q25 and $45.5 million in 4Q25 and generated $0.4 million, $0.3 million, and $0.7 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 54.9% YoY and 18.8% QoQ to $327.4 million; Approximately 13.6% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs totaled $68.2 million (77 bps of assets) in 1Q26 compared to $64.3 million (71 bps of assets) a year ago and $58.8 million (68 bps of assets) in the prior quarter
Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in 1Q26 compared to $4.3 million in 1Q25 and $2.7 million in 4Q25; Net charge-offs were $0.5 million in 1Q26 compared to $4.4 million in 1Q25 and $1.8 million in 4Q25; Allowance for loan losses to gross loans totaled 0.68% in 1Q26 compared to 0.59% in 1Q25 and 0.64% in 4Q25
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.86% at March 31, 2026, compared to 7.79% at March 31, 2025, and 8.14% at December 31, 2025; Tangible book value per share was $20.56 at March 31, 2026, compared to $20.78 a year ago and $20.94 for the prior quarter
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
55,194
$
55,506
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
4.2
%
(0.6
)%
Provision for Credit Losses
2,011
2,745
1,531
4,194
4,318
(53.4
)
(26.7
)
Noninterest Income (Loss)
1,785
3,303
4,746
10,277
5,074
(64.8
)
(46.0
)
Noninterest Expense
46,775
48,228
43,365
40,356
59,676
(21.6
)
(3.0
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
8,193
7,836
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
238.1
4.6
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
2,360
3,810
3,231
4,733
3,865
(38.9
)
(38.1
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
5,833
$
4,026
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
159.5
44.9
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
158.6
41.7
Core Net Income1
$
9,940
$
10,918
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
25.3
(9.0
)
Core EPS1
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
26.1
(9.4
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings (Loss) and Core Earnings
Net interest income increased YoY and decreased QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.67% increased 16 bps YoY but decreased 1 bp QoQ; The yield on interest earning assets decreased 12 bps QoQ to 5.46%, while the cost of funds decreased 13 bps QoQ.
Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.9 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q26 compared to $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25 and $1.6 million (8 bps to NIM) in 4Q25
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.62% in 1Q26 compared to 2.48% in 1Q25 and 2.60% in 4Q25
The provision for credit losses decreased YoY and QoQ.
Net charge-offs were $0.5 million (3 bps of average loans) in 1Q26 compared to $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25 and $1.8 million (11 bps of average loans) in 4Q25
No systemic issues related to the charge-offs in 1Q26
Noninterest income decreased YoY and QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $25.1 million in 1Q26 (compared to $18.0 million in 1Q25 and $45.5 million in 4Q25) generated $0.4 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.3 million in 1Q25 and $0.7 million in 4Q25)
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(3.6) million ($(0.07) per share, net of tax) in 1Q26 compared to ($0.2) million ($0.00) per share, net of tax) in 1Q25 and $(2.0) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q25
Life Insurance proceeds were $0.1 million in 1Q26
Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.2 million in 1Q26, down 3.2 % YoY and up 0.1% QoQ
Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.
GAAP noninterest expense was $46.8 million in 1Q26, down 21.6% YoY and 3.0% QoQ, reflecting the absence of the $17.6 million goodwill impairment recorded in 1Q25 and lower merger-related costs compared to 4Q25.
Core noninterest expenses were $44.3 million in 1Q26, up 5.6% YoY and up 2.3% QoQ.
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.12% in 1Q26 compared to 2.65% in 1Q25 and 2.18% in 4Q25
Provision for income taxes was $2.4 million in 1Q26 compared to $3.9 million in 1Q25 and $3.8 million in 4Q25.
The effective tax rate was 28.8% in 1Q26 reflecting a more normalized rate compared to prior periods. The 1Q25 rate of (65.2%) was distorted by the non-deductible goodwill impairment charge, and the 4Q25 rate of 48.6% was elevated by non-deductible merger-related expenses.
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,540
$
6,592
$
6,595
$
6,678
$
6,672
(2.0
)%
(0.8
)%
Total Deposits
7,492
7,497
7,346
7,607
7,561
(0.9
)
(0.1
)
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
50,555
$
41,564
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
9.3
%
21.6
%
Nonperforming Assets
68,169
58,825
62,129
66,125
64,263
6.1
15.9
Criticized and Classified Loans
102,213
83,718
74,108
72,005
89,673
14.0
22.1
Criticized and Classified Assets
119,827
100,979
91,386
88,883
107,673
11.3
18.7
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.68
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
9
bp
4
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
20.58
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
(1.1
)%
(1.8
)%
Tangible Book Value/Share
20.56
20.94
21.03
20.89
20.78
(1.1
)
(1.8
)
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.86
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
7
bps
(28
)bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.48
8.52
8.64
8.31
8.12
36
(4
)
Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.
Period end loans totaled $6.6 billion, down 2.7% YoY and 1.4% QoQ
Total loan closings were $161.5 million in 1Q26 compared to $174.1 million in 1Q25 and $261.4 million in 4Q25; the loan pipeline was $327.4 million at March 31, 2026, up 54.9% YoY and 18.8% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 35%
Average total deposits decreased YoY and QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 12.9% YoY and decreased 0.5% QoQ and comprised 12.9% of average total deposits in 1Q26 compared to 11.3% a year ago
Average core deposits increased 5.3% YoY and 1.2% QoQ
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY and QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 77 bps of gross loans in 1Q26 compared to 69 bps in 1Q25 and 63 bps in 4Q25
Criticized and classified loans were 156 bps of gross loans at 1Q26 compared to 133 bps at 1Q25 and 126 bps at 4Q25
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both decreased 1.1% YoY to $20.58 and $20.56, respectively.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 1Q26 and declared an additional dividend of $0.22 per share paid on April 24, 2026; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit
Ample capital enables the Company to continue investment in the business and strategic initiatives
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State -chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release is available at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the proposed transaction of the Company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements also include but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction with OceanFirst may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between OceanFirst and the Company; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on OceanFirst's and the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OceanFirst and the Company; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining OceanFirst and Company customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) OceanFirst's and the Company's estimates of its financial performance; (ix) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; (x) uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; (xi) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of OceanFirst's and the Company's underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; (xii) fluctuations in the demand for loans; (xiii) the ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund OceanFirst's and the Company's activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (xiv) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of deposits over a short period of time; (xv) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of OceanFirst or the Company and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit OceanFirst's or the Company's business activities, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase OceanFirst's or the Company's allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict OceanFirst's or the Company's ability or that of OceanFirst's bank subsidiary or Flushing Bank to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xvi) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xvii) changes in the markets in which OceanFirst and the Company compete, including with respect to the competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (xviii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (xix) slowdowns in securities trading or shifting demand for security trading products; (xx) the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; (xxi) legislative or regulatory changes; (xxii) changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, (xxiii) impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; (xxiv) reliance on third party service providers; (xxv) competition in retaining key employees; (xxvi) risks related to data security and privacy, including the impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; (xxvii) changes to accounting principles and guidelines; (xxviii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against OceanFirst, the Company or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xxix) volatility in the trading price of OceanFirst's or the Company's securities; (xxx) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxxi) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (xxxii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where OceanFirst and the Company do business; and (xxxiii) the dilution caused by OceanFirst's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above.
FF
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.26
%
0.18
%
0.48
%
0.64
%
(0.43
)%
Return on average equity
3.26
2.24
5.86
8.00
(5.36
)
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.46
5.58
5.70
5.59
5.51
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.32
3.46
3.62
3.58
3.50
Cost of funds
2.91
3.04
3.21
3.19
3.13
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
2.14
2.12
2.08
2.01
2.01
Net interest margin (2)
2.67
2.68
2.64
2.54
2.51
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.12
2.18
1.99
1.81
2.65
Efficiency ratio (3)
73.55
71.52
71.03
67.69
72.21
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.19
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,539,653
$
6,591,699
$
6,595,037
$
6,678,494
$
6,671,922
Total interest-earning assets
8,292,959
8,313,586
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
Total assets
8,826,485
8,846,472
8,702,227
8,918,075
9,015,880
Total deposits
7,492,325
7,496,670
7,345,547
7,607,080
7,560,956
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,974,738
6,973,230
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
Stockholders' equity
715,145
718,727
712,600
709,839
731,592
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
20.58
$
20.96
$
21.06
$
20.91
$
20.81
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
20.56
$
20.94
$
21.03
$
20.89
$
20.78
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
697,408
$
707,975
$
711,226
$
706,377
$
702,851
Tangible stockholders' equity
696,712
707,202
710,372
705,437
701,822
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
747,808
$
752,523
$
751,258
$
740,871
$
730,950
Common equity Tier 1 capital
694,708
702,747
703,450
695,099
683,670
Total risk-based capital
984,004
986,948
983,826
972,517
961,704
Risk Weighted Assets
6,634,737
6,623,923
6,692,035
6,675,621
6,719,291
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.48
%
8.52
%
8.64
%
8.31
%
8.12
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.47
10.61
10.51
10.41
10.17
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.27
11.36
11.23
11.10
10.88
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.83
14.90
14.70
14.57
14.31
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
8.10
%
8.12
%
8.19
%
7.96
%
8.11
%
Equity to total assets
7.87
8.14
8.02
8.05
7.80
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.86
8.14
8.01
8.04
7.79
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
50,555
$
41,564
$
44,851
$
49,247
$
46,263
Nonperforming loans
50,555
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
Nonperforming assets
68,169
58,825
62,129
66,125
64,263
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
520
1,783
1,090
2,549
4,427
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.77
%
0.63
%
0.67
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.77
0.68
0.70
0.75
0.71
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.68
0.64
0.63
0.62
0.59
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
65.21
72.76
67.34
62.38
62.30
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
87.92
102.98
93.28
83.76
86.54
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.03
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
Full-service customer facilities
30
30
29
28
28
_________________________________________________________________________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
91,643
$
94,424
$
94,970
$
95,005
$
93,032
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
19,560
19,471
19,786
20,186
21,413
Dividends
25
27
28
28
28
Other interest income
1,782
1,900
1,685
2,183
2,063
Total interest and dividend income
113,010
115,822
116,469
117,402
116,536
Interest Expense
Deposits
52,823
55,179
57,137
59,037
57,174
Other interest expense
4,993
5,137
5,504
5,156
6,373
Total interest expense
57,816
60,316
62,641
64,193
63,547
Net Interest Income
55,194
55,506
53,828
53,209
52,989
Provision for credit losses
2,011
2,745
1,531
4,194
4,318
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
53,183
52,761
52,297
49,015
48,671
Noninterest Income (Loss)
Banking services fee income
1,868
1,986
2,000
1,948
1,521
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
47
661
-
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
94
14
318
2,757
630
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
(3,560
)
(1,985
)
(1,831
)
1,656
(152
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
365
369
369
428
697
Life insurance proceeds
99
-
-
-
-
Bank owned life insurance
2,202
2,037
2,319
2,835
1,574
Other income
717
835
910
653
804
Total noninterest income (loss)
1,785
3,303
4,746
10,277
5,074
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
26,610
26,219
24,685
22,648
22,896
Occupancy and equipment
4,557
4,240
4,189
4,005
4,092
Professional services
4,332
6,830
3,999
3,452
2,885
FDIC deposit insurance
1,001
1,038
1,373
1,508
1,709
Data processing
1,835
1,844
1,831
1,806
1,868
Depreciation and amortization
1,321
1,283
1,316
1,367
1,373
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
49
221
353
220
345
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
17,636
Other operating expenses
7,070
6,553
5,619
5,350
6,872
Total noninterest expense
46,775
48,228
43,365
40,356
59,676
Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
8,193
7,836
13,678
18,936
(5,931
)
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
2,360
3,810
3,231
4,733
3,865
Net Income (Loss)
$
5,833
$
4,026
$
10,447
$
14,203
$
(9,796
)
Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities
(178
)
(120
)
(120
)
(127
)
(132
)
Income (Loss) attributable to common stock
$
5,655
$
3,906
$
10,327
$
14,076
$
(9,928
)
Divided by:
Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities
34,711
34,488
34,497
34,511
34,474
Weighted average participating securities
(735
)
(547
)
(558
)
(582
)
(542
)
Total weighted average common shares outstanding
33,976
33,941
33,939
33,929
33,932
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
158,707
$
126,076
$
142,929
$
150,123
$
271,912
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,812
7,816
7,821
7,826
7,831
Other securities, net
42,041
42,364
42,688
43,005
43,319
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
1,087,248
821,938
906,270
828,756
879,566
Other securities
541,339
567,986
635,153
563,031
570,578
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
29,624
Loans
6,561,530
6,653,952
6,670,333
6,709,601
6,741,835
Allowance for credit losses
(44,450
)
(42,802
)
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
Net loans
6,517,080
6,611,150
6,628,496
6,668,354
6,701,798
Interest and dividends receivable
60,418
59,436
60,044
59,607
61,510
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,193
17,734
17,073
18,145
18,181
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
18,520
18,937
18,909
23,773
18,475
Bank owned life insurance
228,881
226,939
224,902
222,583
219,748
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangibles
696
773
854
940
1,029
Right of use asset
51,016
53,118
47,761
49,759
43,870
Other assets
131,898
139,035
139,091
140,622
140,955
Total assets
$
8,862,849
$
8,693,302
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
7,580,388
$
7,311,742
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
Borrowed funds
416,499
484,653
492,457
600,171
421,542
Operating lease liability
51,916
53,842
48,253
50,102
44,385
Other liabilities
116,638
135,090
204,527
130,522
121,400
Total liabilities
8,165,441
7,985,327
8,160,765
8,070,147
8,305,545
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
387
387
387
387
387
Additional paid-in capital
325,789
326,613
325,809
325,162
324,290
Retained earnings
470,540
480,376
483,936
481,077
474,472
Treasury stock
(96,649
)
(98,948
)
(98,948
)
(98,985
)
(98,993
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(2,659
)
(453
)
42
(1,264
)
2,695
Total stockholders' equity
697,408
707,975
711,226
706,377
702,851
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,862,849
$
8,693,302
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
(In thousands)
Issued shares
38,678
38,678
38,678
38,678
38,678
Outstanding shares
33,884
33,778
33,778
33,777
33,777
Treasury shares
4,794
4,900
4,900
4,901
4,901
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
24,708
$
64,085
Mortgage loans, net
5,119,895
5,197,256
5,193,430
5,260,610
5,261,261
Commercial Business loans, net
1,419,758
1,394,443
1,401,607
1,417,884
1,410,661
Total loans, net
6,539,653
6,591,699
6,595,037
6,678,494
6,671,922
Mortgage-backed securities
943,977
882,501
832,514
863,573
895,097
Other taxable securities, net
549,052
585,285
536,314
573,730
585,219
Other tax-exempt securities
42,518
42,843
43,168
43,489
43,813
Total securities, net
1,535,547
1,510,629
1,411,996
1,480,792
1,524,129
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
217,759
211,258
174,549
218,588
208,777
Total interest-earning assets
8,292,959
8,313,586
8,181,582
8,402,582
8,468,913
Other assets
533,526
532,886
520,645
515,493
546,967
Total assets
$
8,826,485
$
8,846,472
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
96,917
$
92,836
$
92,068
$
94,884
$
98,224
NOW accounts
2,265,480
2,223,337
2,154,978
2,388,559
2,215,683
Money market accounts
1,813,291
1,781,888
1,677,996
1,665,625
1,716,358
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,265,312
2,331,079
2,445,173
2,477,716
2,596,714
Total due to depositors
6,441,000
6,429,140
6,370,215
6,626,784
6,626,979
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
85,508
96,853
81,501
104,761
78,655
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,526,508
6,525,993
6,451,716
6,731,545
6,705,634
Borrowings
448,230
447,237
471,924
444,854
555,466
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,974,738
6,973,230
6,923,640
7,176,399
7,261,100
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
965,817
970,677
893,831
875,535
855,322
Other liabilities
170,785
183,838
172,156
156,302
167,866
Total liabilities
8,111,340
8,127,745
7,989,627
8,208,236
8,284,288
Equity
715,145
718,727
712,600
709,839
731,592
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,826,485
$
8,846,472
$
8,702,227
$
8,918,075
$
9,015,880
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,318,221
$
1,340,356
$
1,257,942
$
1,226,183
$
1,207,813
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Interest Income:
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
247
$
664
Mortgage loans, net
71,972
74,181
74,149
74,240
72,391
Commercial Business loans, net
19,671
20,243
20,821
20,518
19,977
Total loans, net
91,643
94,424
94,970
94,758
92,368
Mortgage-backed securities
11,855
11,857
11,513
11,709
12,528
Other taxable securities, net
7,380
7,280
7,939
8,143
8,553
Other tax-exempt securities
443
457
458
458
456
Total securities, net
19,678
19,594
19,910
20,310
21,537
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1,782
1,900
1,685
2,183
2,063
Total interest-earning assets
113,103
115,918
116,565
117,498
116,632
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
88
$
93
$
94
$
98
$
110
NOW accounts
17,379
18,401
18,808
21,111
18,915
Money market accounts
15,074
15,719
15,390
15,323
15,372
Certificate of deposit accounts
20,169
20,904
22,766
22,443
22,710
Total due to depositors
52,710
55,117
57,058
58,975
57,107
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
113
62
79
62
67
Total interest-bearing deposits
52,823
55,179
57,137
59,037
57,174
Borrowings
4,993
5,137
5,504
5,156
6,373
Total interest-bearing liabilities
57,816
60,316
62,641
64,193
63,547
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
55,287
$
55,602
$
53,924
$
53,305
$
53,085
Included in net interest income above:
Episodic items (1)
$
674
$
1,442
$
1,498
$
878
$
294
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income
34
42
94
64
56
Purchase accounting adjustments
160
161
191
257
252
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Loans held for sale
-
%
-
%
-
%
4.00
%
4.14
%
Mortgage loans, net
5.62
5.71
5.71
5.64
5.50
Commercial Business loans, net
5.54
5.81
5.94
5.79
5.66
Total loans, net
5.61
5.73
5.76
5.68
5.54
Mortgage-backed securities
5.02
5.37
5.53
5.42
5.60
Other taxable securities, net
5.38
4.98
5.92
5.68
5.85
Other tax-exempt securities (2)
4.17
4.27
4.24
4.21
4.16
Total securities, net
5.13
5.19
5.64
5.49
5.65
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
3.27
3.60
3.86
3.99
3.95
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.46
%
5.58
%
5.70
%
5.59
%
5.51
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.36
%
0.40
%
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.45
%
NOW accounts
3.07
3.31
3.49
3.54
3.41
Money market accounts
3.33
3.53
3.67
3.68
3.58
Certificate of deposit accounts
3.56
3.59
3.72
3.62
3.50
Total due to depositors
3.27
3.43
3.58
3.56
3.45
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.53
0.26
0.39
0.24
0.34
Total interest-bearing deposits
3.24
3.38
3.54
3.51
3.41
Borrowings
4.46
4.59
4.67
4.64
4.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.32
%
3.46
%
3.62
%
3.58
%
3.50
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
2.14
%
2.12
%
2.08
%
2.01
%
2.01
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.67
%
2.68
%
2.64
%
2.54
%
2.51
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.19
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
___________________________________________________________________
(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
1Q26 vs.
1Q26 vs.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
4Q25
1Q25
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
995,529
$
969,287
$
964,767
$
899,602
$
863,714
2.7
%
15.3
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,219,987
2,288,844
2,419,039
2,452,624
2,592,026
(3.0
)
(14.4
)
Savings accounts
98,325
93,752
91,089
92,699
97,624
4.9
0.7
Money market accounts
1,855,343
1,791,616
1,714,184
1,601,948
1,681,608
3.6
10.3
NOW accounts
2,314,962
2,108,653
2,143,752
2,174,124
2,393,482
9.8
(3.3
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,488,617
6,282,865
6,368,064
6,321,395
6,764,740
3.3
(4.1
)
Total due to depositors
7,484,146
7,252,152
7,332,831
7,220,997
7,628,454
3.2
(1.9
)
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
96,242
59,590
82,697
68,355
89,764
61.5
7.2
Total deposits
$
7,580,388
$
7,311,742
$
7,415,528
$
7,289,352
$
7,718,218
3.7
%
(1.8
)%
Loan Composition
1Q26 vs.
1Q26 vs.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
4Q25
1Q25
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,387,794
$
2,382,828
$
2,442,555
$
2,487,610
$
2,531,628
0.2
%
(5.7
)%
Commercial real estate
1,932,186
1,993,018
1,960,009
1,987,523
1,953,710
(3.1
)
(1.1
)
One-to-four family ??? mixed use property
466,734
476,423
482,933
493,846
501,562
(2.0
)
(6.9
)
One-to-four family ??? residential
297,735
319,353
335,592
258,608
269,492
(6.8
)
10.5
Construction
40,614
54,821
51,638
46,798
63,474
(25.9
)
(36.0
)
Mortgage loans
5,125,063
5,226,443
5,272,727
5,274,385
5,319,866
(1.9
)
(3.7
)
Small Business Administration
21,972
17,523
11,439
15,473
14,713
25.4
49.3
Commercial business and other
1,401,627
1,395,853
1,372,598
1,407,792
1,396,597
0.4
0.4
Commercial Business loans
1,423,599
1,413,376
1,384,037
1,423,265
1,411,310
0.7
0.9
Gross loans
6,548,662
6,639,819
6,656,764
6,697,650
6,731,176
(1.4
)
(2.7
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
12,868
14,133
13,569
11,951
10,659
(9.0
)
20.7
Allowance for credit losses
(44,450
)
(42,802
)
(41,837
)
(41,247
)
(40,037
)
3.9
11.0
Net loans
$
6,517,080
$
6,611,150
$
6,628,496
$
6,668,354
$
6,701,798
(1.4
)%
(2.8
)%
____________________________________________________________________
(1) Includes $1.8 million, $2.0 million, $2.1 million, $2.3 million, and $2.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Multifamily residential
$
47,784
$
16,559
$
17,674
$
8,546
$
21,183
Commercial real estate
21,922
90,035
40,199
57,533
22,916
One-to-four family - mixed use property
4,302
7,553
3,580
3,039
1,842
One-to-four family - residential
289
1,174
86,589
411
35,206
Construction
4,043
3,184
4,839
2,469
3,275
Mortgage loans
78,340
118,505
152,881
71,998
84,422
Small Business Administration
5,510
6,391
528
2,457
1,250
Commercial business and other
77,657
136,486
99,351
84,721
88,404
Commercial Business loans
83,167
142,877
99,879
87,178
89,654
Total Closings
$
161,507
$
261,382
$
252,760
$
159,176
$
174,076
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan type
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Mortgage loans
6.18
%
6.18
%
6.44
%
6.87
%
6.68
%
Commercial Business loans
6.49
6.67
7.14
7.25
7.28
Total loans
6.34
%
6.45
%
6.72
%
7.08
%
6.99
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
42,802
$
41,837
$
41,247
$
40,037
$
40,152
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
319
834
372
1,677
4
Commercial real estate
616
-
1,275
72
-
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
-
35
20
-
-
Small Business Administration
-
-
271
(4
)
(40
)
Commercial business and other
(415
)
914
(848
)
804
4,463
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
520
1,783
1,090
2,549
4,427
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
2,168
2,748
1,680
3,759
4,312
Ending balance
$
44,450
$
42,802
$
41,837
$
41,247
$
40,037
Gross charge-offs
$
1,052
$
2,051
$
2,024
$
2,857
$
4,471
Gross recoveries
532
268
934
308
44
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.68
%
0.64
%
0.63
%
0.62
%
0.59
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.03
0.11
0.07
0.15
0.27
Nonperforming Assets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
13,006
10,214
12,970
12,364
25,952
Commercial real estate
18,339
21,786
21,786
23,481
6,703
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
-
236
-
422
426
One-to-four family - residential
1,707
1,838
1,351
2,277
1,225
Small Business Administration
1,064
554
554
2,445
2,445
Commercial business and other
16,439
6,936
8,190
8,258
9,512
Total Nonaccrual loans
50,555
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
50,555
41,564
44,851
49,247
46,263
Total Nonaccrual Securities
17,614
17,261
17,278
16,878
18,000
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
68,169
$
58,825
$
62,129
$
66,125
$
64,263
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.77
%
0.68
%
0.70
%
0.75
%
0.71
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
87.9
%
103.0
%
93.3
%
83.8
%
86.5
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (Loss)
The variance in GAAP earnings (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
8,193
$
7,836
$
13,678
$
18,936
$
(5,931
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
3,560
1,985
1,831
(1,656
)
152
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))
-
(47
)
(661
)
-
-
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
(99
)
-
-
-
-
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))
-
-
-
(2,590
)
194
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)
(34
)
(42
)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(91
)
(88
)
(113
)
(176
)
(167
)
Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)
-
-
-
-
17,636
Miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)
989
19
1,053
395
(1
)
Non-deductible miscellaneous expense (Noninterest expense)
1,405
4,836
-
-
-
Core income before taxes
13,923
14,499
15,694
14,845
11,827
Provision for core income taxes
3,983
3,581
3,737
3,683
3,896
Core net income
$
9,940
$
10,918
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.17
$
0.12
$
0.30
$
0.41
$
(0.29
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
0.07
0.03
0.04
(0.04
)
-
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
-
0.01
(0.01
)
-
-
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
-
-
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax
-
-
-
(0.06
)
-
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
0.51
Miscellaneous expense, net of tax
0.02
-
0.02
0.01
-
Non-deductible miscellaneous expense
0.03
0.14
-
-
-
Disallowed Compensation
-
0.01
-
-
-
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.32
$
0.23
Core net income, as calculated above
$
9,940
$
10,918
$
11,957
$
11,162
$
7,931
Average assets
8,826,485
8,846,472
8,702,227
8,918,075
9,015,880
Average equity
715,145
718,727
712,600
709,839
731,592
Core return on average assets(2)
0.45
%
0.49
%
0.55
%
0.50
%
0.35
%
Core return on average equity(2)
5.56
%
6.08
%
6.71
%
6.29
%
4.34
%
________________________________________________________
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
GAAP Net interest income
$
55,194
$
55,506
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges
(34
)
(42
)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(160
)
(161
)
(191
)
(257
)
(252
)
Core Net interest income
$
55,000
$
55,303
$
53,543
$
52,888
$
52,681
GAAP Noninterest income (loss)
$
1,785
$
3,303
$
4,746
$
10,277
$
5,074
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
3,560
1,985
1,831
(1,656
)
152
Net loss on sale of securities
-
(47
)
(661
)
-
-
(Reversal) Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale
-
-
-
(2,590
)
194
Life insurance proceeds
(99
)
-
-
-
-
Core Noninterest income
$
5,246
$
5,241
$
5,916
$
6,031
$
5,420
GAAP Noninterest expense
$
46,775
$
48,228
$
43,365
$
40,356
$
59,676
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(69
)
(73
)
(78
)
(81
)
(85
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
(17,636
)
Miscellaneous expense
(2,394
)
(4,855
)
(1,053
)
(395
)
1
Core Noninterest expense
$
44,312
$
43,300
$
42,234
$
39,880
$
41,956
Net interest income
$
55,194
$
55,506
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
Noninterest income (loss)
1,785
3,303
4,746
10,277
5,074
Noninterest expense
(46,775
)
(48,228
)
(43,365
)
(40,356
)
(59,676
)
Pre-provision pre-tax net (loss) revenue
$
10,204
$
10,581
$
15,209
$
23,130
$
(1,613
)
Core:
Net interest income
$
55,000
$
55,303
$
53,543
$
52,888
$
52,681
Noninterest income
5,246
5,241
5,916
6,031
5,420
Noninterest expense
(44,312
)
(43,300
)
(42,234
)
(39,880
)
(41,956
)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue
$
15,934
$
17,244
$
17,225
$
19,039
$
16,145
Efficiency Ratio
73.6
%
71.5
%
71.0
%
67.7
%
72.2
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
GAAP net interest income
$
55,194
$
55,506
$
53,828
$
53,209
$
52,989
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges
(34
)
(42
)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(160
)
(161
)
(191
)
(257
)
(252
)
Tax equivalent adjustment
93
96
96
96
96
Core net interest income FTE
$
55,093
$
55,399
$
53,639
$
52,984
$
52,777
Episodic items (1)
(674
)
(1,442
)
(1,498
)
(878
)
(294
)
Net interest income FTE excluding episodic items
$
54,419
$
53,957
$
52,141
$
52,106
$
52,483
Total average interest-earning assets (2)
$
8,294,840
$
8,315,631
$
8,183,818
$
8,405,053
$
8,471,609
Core net interest margin FTE
2.66
%
2.66
%
2.62
%
2.52
%
2.49
%
Net interest margin FTE excluding episodic items
2.62
%
2.60
%
2.55
%
2.48
%
2.48
%
GAAP interest income on total loans, net (3)
$
91,643
$
94,424
$
94,970
$
94,758
$
92,368
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges - loans
(34
)
(42
)
(94
)
(64
)
(56
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(171
)
(167
)
(195
)
(260
)
(252
)
Core interest income on total loans, net
$
91,438
$
94,215
$
94,681
$
94,434
$
92,060
Average total loans, net (2)
$
6,541,561
$
6,593,780
$
6,597,315
$
6,681,009
$
6,674,665
Core yield on total loans
5.59
%
5.72
%
5.74
%
5.65
%
5.52
%
_________________________________________________________
(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.
(3) Excludes interest income from loans held for sale.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS'
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Total Equity
$
697,408
$
707,975
$
711,226
$
706,377
$
702,851
Less:
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangibles
(696
)
(773
)
(854
)
(940
)
(1,029
)
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity
$
696,712
$
707,202
$
710,372
$
705,437
$
701,822
Total Assets
$
8,862,849
$
8,693,302
$
8,871,991
$
8,776,524
$
9,008,396
Less:
Goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangibles
(696
)
(773
)
(854
)
(940
)
(1,029
)
Tangible Assets
$
8,862,153
$
8,692,529
$
8,871,137
$
8,775,584
$
9,007,367
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets
7.86
%
8.14
%
8.01
%
8.04
%
7.79
%
SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/flushing-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2026-results-ne-1161356