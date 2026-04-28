Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company"), a leader in ultra-light, high-performance composite materials, announced today the completion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an upcoming speaker engagement on May 5th, 2026.

All matters were approved at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2026. The Board remains committed to its ongoing evolution to ensure that ALUULA's governance best supports the Company's strategic direction.

ALUULA to Participate in Bristol Capital Hosted Webinar on May 5

Webinar: Overview of ALUULA's Business

Date: May 5, 2026

Time: 2 pm EST

Overview: The webinar will provide an investor presentation covering key areas of the Company's business, including strategic direction, latest business developments, and growth strategy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A session.

Hosted by: Bristol Capital Ltd., the Company's investor relations partner.

Featured Speakers: Sage Berryman, Chief Executive Officer

How to Register: Investors, analysts, and other stakeholders are invited to register via the Bristol Capital webinar registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cQ5zL6YqTbu4BTVWmD_n_w

Following the live event, a replay will be made available on ALUULA'S Investor Relations page at https://aluula.com/investor-relations/

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance, and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking information"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: information that may be shared at the investor presentation or the Board's future plans. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: potential future direction and actives of the business; and that the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025, do not occur. The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing of any potential evolutions or changes in the business or results of future expectations or performance and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294610

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.