

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $70.65 million or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.81 million or $0.10 per share last year.



Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $0.44 per share, compared to $0.03 per share last year.



Revenue was $751.1 million in the first quarter, an increase of 130.4% compared to $326.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Product revenue was $653.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 208.4% compared to $211.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Bloom Energy increases financial guidance for the full-year 2026. The company now expects revenues of $3.4 to $3.8 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.25 per share.



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