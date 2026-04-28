Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Chernin to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Chernin brings over 20 years of capital markets, investor relations, and equity research experience, with deep expertise in the mining sector. His career spans senior advisory and investor relations leadership roles with publicly listed companies on the TSX and NYSE.

Mr. Chernin is the Founder and Principal of Parr Capital Advisors, a strategic advisory firm focused on advising emerging and growth-stage companies. He previously served as Head of Investor Relations at IAMGOLD Corporation, where he was responsible for leading institutional investor engagement and enhancing market positioning, and at Empire Company Limited. He began his career as a sell-side equity research analyst covering the mining and consumer sectors. He holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Management Commentary

Ron Goguen, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "Ken brings a rare combination of capital markets insight and mining sector expertise at a pivotal time for the Company. As we advance the Lac Arsenault Project and position the Company for its next phase of growth, his experience in attracting institutional capital and enhancing market visibility will be a significant advantage to shareholders."

The Company continues to evaluate strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value alongside its ongoing exploration activities.

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

The Company is a junior exploration issuer advancing three high-grade gold properties totaling approximately 16,000 hectares in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company's strategy is to unlock the potential of historically explored assets through modern exploration and development, supported by a management team with a proven track record in discovery and project advancement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker CAN and has 54,868,876 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's strategic objectives and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.