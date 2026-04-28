

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $264.45 million, or $11.14 per share. This compares with $162.61 million, or $6.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fair Isaac Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $296.80 million or $12.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.7% to $691.67 million from $498.73 million last year.



Fair Isaac Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $264.45 Mln. vs. $162.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $11.14 vs. $6.59 last year. -Revenue: $691.67 Mln vs. $498.73 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 38.17 To $ 40.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.45 B



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