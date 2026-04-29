

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $774 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $636 million or $1.04 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $9.62 billion, compared to $8.04 billion last year.



ONEOK increased 2026 net income guidance to a range of $3.21 billion to $3.79 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) guidance increased to a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.



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