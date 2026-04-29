

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In the previous three months, inflation was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year, while the trimmed mean was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year and the weighted mean was up 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year.



The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for Showa Day and will re-open on Thursday.



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