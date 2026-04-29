Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Publishes 2025 Sustainability Statement and 2025 Annual Report

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its Swedish Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, including the Company's first Sustainability Statement (the "Statement") in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards ("ESRS") and Article 8 of the EU Regulation 2020/852 (the "EU Taxonomy") under the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD").

Since 2010, Lundin Mining has published a comprehensive report on key environmental, health & safety, governance, and social issues relevant to its communities, employees, investors, and stakeholders. 2025 marks the Company's first CSRD-aligned Sustainability Statement, introducing enhanced disclosure and greater rigour as part of our commitment to responsible mining.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented "At Lundin Mining, we are proud to produce the metals the world needs responsibly, through disciplined environmental stewardship, strong partnerships with communities, and an unwavering commitment to safety. Our inaugural Sustainability Statement under CSRD reflects the significant progress we have made, as well as the transparency, accountability, and high standards embedded across our business. As we continue to grow, we are well positioned to deliver lasting value for all stakeholders while supporting a more sustainable future."

2025 Highlights Include:

Our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 0.32 1 was a record for Lundin Mining, a testament to the effectiveness of our ongoing safety initiatives and commitment of our teams.

was a record for Lundin Mining, a testament to the effectiveness of our ongoing safety initiatives and commitment of our teams. The Company advanced key greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives, including at Chapada where the operation's electricity needs are now met by renewable energy. With this increased investment in renewables, all the electricity supplied to Lundin Mining's operations now comes from renewable sources. In order to advance Scope 3 action, the company has also updated its Scope 3 emissions inventory and intends to identify key suppliers who have established GHG emissions targets to support engagement activities.

All active tailings facilities fully conform to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

Direct community investments from the Company's corporate office and sites totaled approximately $9.3 million in 2025. These investments supported education, health, culture, community development and small business development.

Board composition exceeded the Company's female representation target, with 37.5% of female directors.

_______________________________ 1 Calculated per 200,000 hours worked as per Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) methodology.

Annual Report

The 2025 Swedish Annual Report is available for download from the Company's website at the following location: https://lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/ and has been filed and is available in European Single Electronic Format. The Sustainability Statement is also available as a stand-alone document at: https://lundinmining.com/sustainability/reports/.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

This is information that Lundin Mining is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 28, 2026 at 8:30 PM Pacific Time.

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