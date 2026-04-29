Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872318 | ISIN: SE0000106270 | Ticker-Symbol: HMSB
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 19:55
15,610 Euro
-0,22 % -0,035
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,64515,69507:13
15,66015,71007:13
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KLEKT APPOINTS FORMER H&M EXECUTIVE DANIEL KULLE AS BOARD MEMBER TO SUPPORT GLOBAL GROWTH

AMSTERDAM , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEKT, Europe's leading marketplace for sneakers, collectibles and streetwear, has appointed Daniel Kulle as Board Member, as the company continues to scale its international operations.

Kulle brings extensive experience in global retail. As President of H&M North America, he grew the business from $1.5 billion to $5 billion in revenue, overseeing more than 600 store openings and expanding the brand across both physical retail and e-commerce channels. He later served as CEO of Forever 21 and has advised major fashion groups including PVH, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

His appointment reflects KLEKT's ambition to strengthen its position within the fast-growing resale market, where demand for authenticated sneakers and streetwear continues to rise, particularly among younger consumers.

"KLEKT sits at a unique intersection of culture, community and commerce. The team has a clear vision for growth, and I'm looking forward to supporting its global expansion," said Kulle.

Mark Dowds, CEO of KLEKT, added: "Bringing in leadership of Daniel's calibre is a significant step as we continue to scale internationally. We are building a platform designed for long-term growth at the intersection of culture and commerce."

Kulle joins an investor and advisory network that includes Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI, alongside backing from Barclays and Techstart Ventures.

As KLEKT expands beyond Europe, the company remains focused on building a global, community-driven marketplace that connects culture and commerce, while delivering trust through authentication and a seamless digital experience.

About KLEKT

KLEKT is Europe's leading marketplace for sneakers, streetwear and collectibles, enabling users to buy and sell authenticated products in a trusted, community-led environment. Built for a new generation of consumers, the platform connects culture and commerce at scale.

The company recently announced Sean Wotherspoon as an investor and Chief Community Curator, further strengthening its cultural positioning within the global streetwear market.

For more information, visit: www.klekt.com

Media Contact:
Mark@sonnypr.com
+44 (0)7894 085889

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968453/KLEKT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klekt-appoints-former-hm-executive-daniel-kulle-as-board-member-to-support-global-growth-302756333.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.