

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Car AB (VLVOF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.610 billion, or SEK0.54 per share. This compares with SEK1.204 billion, or SEK0.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.5% to SEK72.616 billion from SEK82.948 billion last year.



Volvo Car AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.610 Bln. vs. SEK1.204 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.54 vs. SEK0.40 last year. -Revenue: SEK72.616 Bln vs. SEK82.948 Bln last year.



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