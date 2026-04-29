

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedbank AB ser A (SWED-A.ST) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK7.345 billion, or SEK6.50 per share. This compares with SEK8.196 billion, or SEK7.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to SEK17.073 billion from SEK17.329 billion last year.



Swedbank AB ser A earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK7.345 Bln. vs. SEK8.196 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK6.50 vs. SEK7.26 last year. -Revenue: SEK17.073 Bln vs. SEK17.329 Bln last year.



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