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WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Stuttgart
29.04.26 | 08:47
0,211 Euro
-0,47 % -0,001
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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Orosur Mining Inc Announces Results for the Third Quarter ended February 28

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX-V:OMI)(AIM:OMI) the minerals explorer and developer with operations in Colombia and Argentina, announces its unaudited results for the quarter ended February 28th, 2026. All dollar figures are stated in US$ unless otherwise noted.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended February 28th, 2026 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. The financial statements and the MD&A are also available on the Company's website at www.orosur.ca.

To view the PDF version of the financial statements please click here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2922C_2-2026-4-28.pdf

To view the PDF version of the MD&A, please click here http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2922C_1-2026-4-28.pdf

Both PDF version's of the MD&A and financial statements are available here: www.orosur.ca

Highlights

Highlights for the three months ended February 28th, 2026 include:

Operational

In Colombia, at the Anza Project, the Company completed its in-fill drilling program at Pepas and has declared a Maiden Resource Estimate of 219,000 ounces of gold. The Company is now drilling in the greater Pepas area with a view to refining its geological model and identifying potential future deposits. After the period end, the Company announced that it had identified a second area of mineralization some 100 metres to the West of Pepas. In APTA, to the south of the Pepas deposit, in the middle of the Company's licence area, drilling commenced post the period end to gain a better understanding of the geological controls ahead of a potential resource estimate later this year. And, to the south of APTA, geological mapping and sampling has been completed at El Cedro and the Company announced that new mapping and sampling had commenced post the period end at a new second porphyry identified to the south of El Cedro. New airborne geophysics is being flown to establish drilling targets at both El Cedro and in the new second porphyry identified to the south of El Cedro.

In Argentina, the Company's first drilling program for a total of circa 4,400 metres had been completed by the end of March 2026 at the El Pantano project and results are awaited. Interpretation of all new and historical data will inform a next phase of field work which may be commissioned later in the year, potentially ahead of a second drill program at the project.

Financial and Corporate

At the Company's AGM, held on December 17, 2025 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. During the quarter, 3,171,898 warrants have been exercised raising $323,000 and 666,664 options have been exercised raising $29,000 for the Company. In addition, during the quarter, 85,000 RSUs were exercised by one of the non-executive Directors.

On February 28th, 2026, the Company had a cash balance of $13,650,000 (May 31, 2025 $4,877,000). As at the date of this MD&A the Company had a cash balance of $11,570,000

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost method except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are accounted for as Assets and Liabilities held for sale (at the lower of book value or fair value) and Profit and Loss from discontinuing operations. This accounting treatment has been applied to the activities in Uruguay and Chile.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Unaudited

As at

February 28, 2026

$

As at

May 31, 2025

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

13,650

4,877

Restricted cash

12

12

Accounts receivable and other assets

1,012

434

Assets held for sale in Uruguay

10

20

Total current assets

14,684

5,343

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

447

288

Exploration and evaluation assets

8,468

3,858

Total assets

23,599

9,489

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,457

623

Warrant liability

3,660

1,706

Liability of Uruguay discontinued operation

551

529

Total current liabilities

5,668

2,858

Total liabilities

5,668

2,858

Equity

Share capital

91,769

74,675

Share-based payments reserve

11,455

10,931

Warrants

16

436

Currency translation reserve

(1,457)

(2,159)

Accumulated deficit

(83,852)

(77,258)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

17,931

6,625

Non-controlling interest

-

6

Total equity

17,931

6,631

Total liabilities and equity

23,599

9,489

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Except common shares and per share amounts)

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2026

$

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2025

$

Corporate and administrative expenses

(2,068)

(1,384)

Exploration expenses

(179)

(181)

Share-based compensation

(1,002)

(311)

Other income

14

52

Net finance cost

(49)

(11)

Loss on fair value of warrants

(3,182)

-

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(90)

89

Net loss for the period for continuing operations

(6,556)

(1,746)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(38)

2,841

Net (loss) income for the period

(6,594)

1,095

Item which may be subsequently reclassified to income (loss):

Cumulative translation adjustment

702

(343)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(5,892)

752

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for

- continuing operations

(0.02)

(0.01)

- discontinued operations

(0.00)

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

357,557,726

228,999,586

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2026

$

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2025

$

Operating activities

Net (loss) income for the period for continued and discontinued operations

(6,594)

1,095

Adjustments for

Depreciation

16

16

Share-based payments

1,002

311

Reversed liability and interest accrued

-

(2,376)

Loss on fair value of warrants

3,182

Foreign exchange and other

774

(606)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable and other assets

(578)

(8)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

850

(203)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,348)

(1,771)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(175)

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(4,682)

(729)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,857)

(729)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of common shares, net of shares issuance cost

13,137

2,376

Proceeds from exercise of options

315

10

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

2,774

1,008

Warrant liability exercised

(1,228)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

14,968

3,394

Net change in cash

8,763

894

Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale

10

133

Cash, beginning of period

4,877

1,328

Cash end of period

13,650

2,355

Operating activities

- continuing operations

(1,334)

758

- discontinued operations

(14)

(2,509)

Investing activities

- continuing operations

(4,857)

(729)

Financing activities

- continuing operations

14,964

3,394

- discontinued operations

4

-

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jen Clarke /Caroline Rowe/ Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Allison Allfrey
Mark Edwards
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-february-28-1162310

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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