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WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
28.04.26 | 17:35
5,140 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1405,17509:09
5,1455,17509:10
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 08:02 Uhr
138 Leser
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Evotec SE to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 6, 2026

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) will hold a webcast and conference call to announce its financial results for the first quarter 2026 and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The conference call will be held in English.

Webcast details

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 2.00 pm CEST (12.00 pm GMT, 8.00 am EDT)

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides, please register via this link.

The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: www.evotec.com.

Conference call details

To join the conference call, please pre-register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialing in via phone is available under this link.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evotec-se-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-results-on-may-6-2026-1162321

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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