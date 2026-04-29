Appointment of two new members

Change in Chair of the Supervisory Board

Regulatory News:

M6 Metropole Television (Paris:MMT):

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday appointed two new members, Mr. Clément SCHWEBIG and Ms. Johanna NICOLAS, and reappointed two other members, Mr. Christophe GOOSSENS and Ms. Elisabeth SANDRET-RENARD.

Following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Supervisory Board of M6 Group met and appointed Mr. Clément SCHWEBIG as its Chairman following the announced resignation of Mr. Elmar HEGGEN.

Thus, as of today, the Supervisory Board is composed of the following members:

For the RTL Group college

Mr. Clément SCHWEBIG, Chairman of the Board,

- Mr. Björn BAUER,

- Mr. Christophe GOOSSENS,

- Ms. Ingrid HEISSERER,

- Ms. Elisabeth SANDRET-RENARD,

- Ms. Johanna NICOLAS,

- RTL Group Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, represented by Mr. Philippe DELUSINNE.

For the CMA CGM college

CMA CGM Participations, represented by Mr. Stéphane RICHARD,

For the independant members

Ms. Marie CHEVAL, Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee,

- Mr. Nicolas HOUZÉ, Chair of the Audit Committee,

- Mr. Patrick BÉHAR,

- Ms. Julie WALBAUM.

For the college of Employee Representatives:

Ms. Sophie DE BOURGUES, Chair of the CSR Committee,

- Mr. Hervé ROUSSEAU.

BIOGRAPHIES

Clément SCHWEBIG will be appointed CEO of RTL Group in May 2026.

A French national with a Master's degree in Management from HEC Paris and a Master's degree in Business Law from the Sorbonne University, he began his career at RTL Group, where he held various positions in the audiovisual sector for over 10 years.

He then joined Time Warner/Turner in 2013 taking on senior executive roles such as CFO of Asia-Pacific, Managing Director for China and Head of Business Development Digital. In 2019, he was appointed President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia. In 2023, he returned to Europe to serve as President Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. A key project during this time was the launch of the streaming service HBO Max in Europe.

Johanna NICOLAS is Executive Vice President Group Taxes for RTL Group and Bertelsmann since March 2023.

A German national, she studied International Business Administration in Münster, Germany, and in Bordeaux, France. After passing her professional tax advisor exam, she began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In December 2014, she joined the Bertelsmann Group and RTL Group as Vice President of Group Tax Reporting. Between 2016 and 2018, she served as Senior Vice President of International Tax Tax Reporting before being appointed Senior Vice President of Tax Strategy Tax Reporting in May 2018. In this role, she provided tax expertise for the group's strategic projects and M&A transactions.

Since March 2023, she has served as "Executive Vice President Group Taxes", leading the global tax department of RTL Group and Bertelsmann Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429787425/en/

Contacts:

M6 Metropole Television