

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported higher profit for the first quarter, mainly supported by revenue growth.



Operating income rose to $808 million from $680 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net earnings increased to $560 million from $402 million a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $0.44 from $0.31.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings declined to $859 million from $962 million in the same period last year, while adjusted EPS fell to $0.67 from $0.74.



Revenue increased 8.2% to $10.080 billion from $9.313 billion a year earlier, while organic revenue growth was 3%.



For 2026, the company reaffirmed its outlook, expecting organic revenue growth in the range of flat to 2% and adjusted earnings per share growth of flat to 5% on a constant currency basis.



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