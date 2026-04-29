

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported strong first-quarter performance, with significant growth in revenue and profitability compared with the same period last year.



Operating income rose to $52.20 million from $9.77 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net income increased to $66.79 million or $1.97 per ADS from $19.46 million or $0.58 per ADS a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $53.85 million or $1.58 per ADS.



Revenue grew to $342.11 million from $166.49 million last year.



For the second quarter, the company expects revenue growth of 98% to 107% to $393 million to $411 million.



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