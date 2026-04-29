Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers solid start to the year

Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%)

Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%)

Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k)

Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital

KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes

KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide

On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook

Program



12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: Q1 2026 Results

29/04/2026; 7:30h

KPN-N

Download full press release:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e4a2e30-203b-4301-8b06-35efebe8e2a0