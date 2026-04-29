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WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:12
4,535 Euro
-1,97 % -0,091
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5094,51110:38
4,5094,51110:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:36 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivers solid start to the year

  • Group service revenue increased 0.6% y-on-y, driven by Consumer (+1.3%), SME (+5.8%) and Wholesale (+0.8%)
  • Business service revenues (-0.6% y-on-y) impacted by lower revenues from low-margin Tailored Solutions (-14%)
  • Solid commercial momentum across Consumer and Business, both in broadband (+10k net adds) and mobile (+41k)
  • Adj. EBITDA AL of € 653m (+3.1% y-on-y); quarterly FCF impacted, as expected, by timing of interest payments and working capital
  • KPN leads the Dutch fiber market, connecting 79k new homes and activating 58k homes
  • KPN named best mobile network again in the Netherlands, with the highest score worldwide
  • On track to deliver full-year 2026 outlook

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2026 Results
29/04/2026; 7:30h
KPN-N

Download full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e4a2e30-203b-4301-8b06-35efebe8e2a0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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