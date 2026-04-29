

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon PLC (HLN.L, HLN), a British consumer healthcare company, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to March 31, Haleon recorded revenue of GBP 2.857 billion, higher than GBP 2.853 billion in the same period last year. Revenue from Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America stood at GBP 1.240 billion as against GBP 1.188 billion in the previous year.



Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, said: 'We delivered a competitive performance in a challenging market, with North America returning to growth and Oral Health again performing strongly. Our productivity initiatives driving strong gross margin improvement, supporting our confidence in high single-digit operating profit growth for the year. Looking ahead, while we continue to navigate global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, we expect growth to accelerate across the balance of the year and remain on track to deliver on our FY guidance.'



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