

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) issued a trading update for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026. Melrose said it has made a good start to the year, with a strong financial performance in the first quarter, alongside continued operational and commercial progress. Group revenue grew 11%, reflecting strong progress in Engines, up 20%, and Airframes up 4%. Melrose said the combination of top line growth and margin progression resulted in adjusted operating profit for the Group and both divisions being well ahead of the same period last year.



Looking forward, the Group said its guidance for the full year, which assumes no further material impact from the conflict, remains unchanged.



Melrose will publish interim results for the first half ending 30 June 2026 on 31 July 2026.



At last close, Melrose shares were trading at 488.50 pence, down 0.02%.



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