TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP performed well in the first quarter of 2026, despite special items, and increased incoming orders

TRATON GROUP performed well in the first quarter of 2026, despite special items, and increased incoming orders

Sales revenue of the TRATON GROUP was €10.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, 4% below the prior-year quarter

Adjusted operating result at €582 million, compared to €646 million the previous year

Adjusted operating return on sales decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7%

Charges of €521 million for certain items were adjusted

Incoming orders up by 18% to 87,800 vehicles

Unit sales down 6% year-on-year at 68,600 vehicles

Munich, April 29, 2026 - As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start to 2026, yet anticipates improved business performance in the coming quarters due to an increase in incoming orders and confirms its full-year forecast. While unit sales dropped by 6% to 68,600 vehicles (3M 2025: 73,000 vehicles) in the first quarter of 2026, as reported, the decline in sales revenue was more moderate, decreasing by 4% to €10.2 billion (3M 2025: €10.6 billion). With a share of 22% (3M 2025: 21%) of total sales revenue, the Vehicle Services business contributed positively to business performance. Incoming orders rose significantly by 18% to 87,800 vehicles (3M 2025: 74,300 vehicles) in the first quarter. As a result, the book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.3 (1.0).

At €582 million (3M 2025: €646 million), adjusted operating result was below the prior-year period, as expected. This was also due to high tariff costs in the USA that were not imposed in the prior-year quarter. Lower fixed costs helped offset this, but the adjusted operating return on sales decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 5.7% (3M 2025: 6.1%). In addition, the TRATON GROUP's operating result was impacted by charges of €521 million for certain items, which were adjusted.

Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP: "Against the backdrop of a continued unfavorable economic and political situation, we performed well in the first quarter of 2026. Incoming orders are still increasing, which makes me optimistic for the coming quarters. Demand for heavy-duty trucks (Class 8) improved significantly on the US market in the first quarter, with incoming orders at International a good 80% above the prior-year quarter. The demand for battery electric vehicles is also gaining pace: In the first quarter, we grew unit sales here by 38% and incoming orders by as much as 45%."

Performance of the TRATON GROUP brands

Scania Vehicles & Services managed to keep adjusted operating return on sales stable, coming in at 11.0% (3M 2025: 11.1%) in the first quarter. The 6% decline in unit sales was the main reason for the slight decline in sales revenue, with the New Vehicles business predominantly affected. This was partly offset by the increase in the Vehicle Services business. Incoming orders were up by 10%. While the order level remained stable in Europe (EU27+3), Brazil saw significant growth thanks to a government-subsidized loan program.

MAN Truck & Bus improved adjusted operating return on sales by 2.9 percentage points to 7.2% (3M 2025: 4.3%). This was primarily due to the 8% increase in sales revenue to €3.3 billion (3M 2025: €3.1 billion) and better product and fixed costs. MAN Truck & Bus achieved nearly stable year-over-year incoming order levels, despite lower truck incoming orders in Germany.

International Motors reported an adjusted operating return on sales of -4.0% (3M 2025: 1.6%). The adjusted operating result was negatively impacted by the volume-related decline in sales revenue and high tariff costs. This was partially offset by lower fixed costs. Weak demand and declining unit sales resulted in both a sharp decrease in new vehicle sales and a noticeable drop in vehicle service revenues. Strong demand in the heavy-duty truck sector (Class 8) led to an increase of 81% in incoming orders.

At Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB), adjusted operating return on sales fell to 10.2% (3M 2025: 13.0%). The decline in unit sales was also the main reason for the substantial decline in sales revenues. In addition, operating result (adjusted) was negatively impacted by currency effects. Like Scania, VWTB also benefited from Brazil's government-subsidized loan program for the renewal of truck fleets. Compared with the weak prior-year period, incoming orders rose by 11%.

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: "We are responding to the persistently difficult market situation by maintaining our strict cost discipline. We are closely monitoring geopolitical and economic developments. Nonetheless, we remain confident for the coming quarters, also due to the increase in incoming orders, and are thus confirming our full-year outlook for 2026. We continue to expect a range of ?5% to +7% for unit sales and sales revenue of the TRATON GROUP. We still forecast an operating return on sales (adjusted) of between 5.3 and 7.3%."

The forecast continues to be contingent on future geopolitical developments, especially the effects of the American administration's tariff policy and the war in Iran.

The TRATON GROUP's financial key performance indicators:

3M 2026 3M 2025 Change TRATON GROUP Incoming orders 87,775 74,307 18% of which trucks 71,100 58,891 21% of which buses 8,067 7,754 4% of which MAN TGE vans 8,608 7,662 12% Unit sales 68,604 73,090 -6% of which trucks 53,535 57,566 -7% of which buses 7,514 8,328 -10% of which MAN TGE vans 7,555 7,196 5% Sales revenue (€ million) 10,231 10,606 -4% Operating result (€ million) 60 651 -591 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 582 646 -64 Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %) 5.7 6.1 -0.4 pp

3M 2026 3M 2025 Change TRATON Operations Sales revenue (€ million) 9,779 10,325 -5% Operating result (€ million) 153 762 -609 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 674 756 -82 Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %) 6.9 7.3 -0.4 pp Net cash flow (€ million) -250 -111 -139 TRATON Financial Services Sales revenue (€ million) 598 530 13% Earnings before tax (€ million) 53 47 5 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 52 46 6 Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %) 8.7 8.7 0 pp

Webcast for the press and analysts

A webcast to discuss the TRATON GROUP's results in the first three months of fiscal year 2026 will take place from 10:00 a.m. on April 29 with the TRATON GROUP's CEO Christian Levin and its CFO and CHRO Dr. Michael Jackstein. The webcast will be in English. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A for analysts and then a second round of questions from journalists. The event will be streamed here: https://ir.traton.com/en/financial-dates-events/ A recording of the webcast will be available after the event.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.